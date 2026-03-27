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FINANCE

China's Bank of Communications posts 2.2pc profit rise in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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People visit the Bank of Communications' booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
People visit the Bank of Communications' booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Bank of Communications (3328), one of China’s major five state-owned banks, reported on Friday a 2.2 percent rise in net profit last year.

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Net profit reached 95.62 billion yuan (HK$108.4 billion), above the 93.75 billion yuan median of 18 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

It declared a final dividend of 16.84 fens.

Chinese banks have been struggling with record-low levels of profit margins amid a slowing economy and rising geopolitical tensions.

Net interest margin — a gauge of profitability — was 1.2 percent at the end of December, flat compared with the end of September.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.28 percent at end-December compared with 1.26 percent three months earlier.

Reuters and staff reporter

Bank of Communications

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