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FINANCE

China's Ping An Insurance posts 6.45pc profit rise on life insurance growth

FINANCE
19 mins ago
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The logo of Ping An Insurance seen at a Beijing event in April, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo
The logo of Ping An Insurance seen at a Beijing event in April, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

China's Ping An Insurance (2318), opens new tab reported a 6.45 percent year-on-year rise in net profit in 2025, driven by growth in new business value margin and equity investment ​gains, according to a filing on Thursday.

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The insurance company posted 134.78 ​billion yuan (HK$152.79 billion) in net profit last year, below a ⁠median estimate of 136.774 billion yuan, according to LSEG data. Operating profit ​rose 10.3 percent in 2025.

New business value (NBV) in its life and health insurance ​segment, which measures the profitability of new policies sold, grew 29.3 percent year-on-year to 36.897 billion yuan.

The insurer's NBV growth reflects a broader industry shift toward higher-margin protection products after ​years of declining agent productivity and weak consumer demand.

Still, Ping An warned ​that the "impact from the changing external environment will heighten" and the domestic economy is ‌facing ⁠certain challenges in the short term.

The number of retail customers rose 3.5 percent to 250.97 million by end-December from a year earlier, the filing showed.

Ping An's insurance funds investment portfolio grew 13.2 percent to 6.49 trillion yuan as of ​December from the beginning ​of 2025, the ⁠filing showed.

The insurer's investment performance benefited from a rally in Chinese equities as authorities strengthened support for capital ​markets, including measures introduced in early 2025 aimed at channelling ​hundreds of ⁠billions of yuan from major insurers into stocks.

China's push into artificial intelligence and advanced technologies drew global investors back to the market, which helped sustain bullish sentiment ⁠through ​2025.

Banking unit Ping An Bank, opens new tab last week reported ​its net profit in 2025 fell 4.2 percent year-on-year as pressure on interest margin persists.

Reuters

Ping An InsurancePing An Bank

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