logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China stalls Airbus approvals to pressure Europe on homegrown Chinese jets, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
China stalls Airbus approvals to pressure Europe on homegrown Chinese jets, Bloomberg News reports
China stalls Airbus approvals to pressure Europe on homegrown Chinese jets, Bloomberg News reports

China has been stalling the approval of Airbus deliveries to signal impatience with European regulators' delay in certifying Chinese-made COMAC aircraft, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has delayed the final approval that allows Airbus jets to enter the country and be put into service, for the past several months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Airbus delivered its fewest commercial jets in the first quarter since 2009, with Chief Executive Guillaume Faury saying last month the delay was due to an "administrative topic" that held up almost 20 aircraft destined for China.

Faury said on Airbus's April 28 earnings call that the issue had since been resolved and that the undelivered planes would be shipped in the second quarter on top of regular deliveries during the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said on the same call that Airbus had built up around US$5.82 billion (HK$45.4 billion) of inventory in the quarter, significantly more than the prior year, with the China delivery halt the main driver. He said the aircraft "had been built and were ready, but could not be delivered" due to the administrative issue.

Reuters reported in January that Europe's aviation safety regulator EASA had been carrying out test flights to assess COMAC's C919 jet for certification, which would allow the Chinese planemaker to market the jet to Western airlines for the first time. As it stands, European and other Western carriers cannot fly COMAC's jets.

EASA safety certification would significantly expand COMAC's global footprint, as the C919 competes directly with Airbus's A320 and Boeing's 737 in the world's largest aircraft market segment.

Airbus, EASA, CAAC and Comac did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

AirbusEASACAACComacC919

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Open Fan engines by CFM
Singapore to become world's first airport testing ground for next generation Open Fan engine
WORLD
02-02-2026 20:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit
WORLD
10-12-2025 18:56 HKT
A fuselage section of an Airbus A320-family aircraft is transported at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Airbus prepares A320 inspections as fuselage flaw hits deliveries
WORLD
03-12-2025 14:41 HKT
Global airlines race to fix Airbus jets; US reports little disruption
WORLD
30-11-2025 14:43 HKT
Employees walk past a fuselage section of an A320 Airbus airplane at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Global airlines affected major A320 recall by Airbus
WORLD
29-11-2025 10:31 HKT
The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Airbus A320 recall disrupts Asian travel as carriers scramble to patch software
WORLD
29-11-2025 10:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
China's C919 takes to Dubai skies in bid to win over Gulf buyers
CHINA
18-11-2025 04:27 HKT
An employee works at the A320 family final assembly line of an Airbus factory in Tianjin, China, Aug. 12, 2015. REUTERS
Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China
FINANCE
22-10-2025 11:39 HKT
An A330 Aircraft fuselage is seen at the Airbus China completion plant in Tianjin, China September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell/File Photo
Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China
CHINA
22-10-2025 10:44 HKT
Cathay, Airbus enter $70mn co-investment on sustainable aviation fuel
NEWS
21-10-2025 21:10 HKT
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.