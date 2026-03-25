Emperor Watch & Jewellery's profit jumps 79pc, expects gold demand to remain

Emperor Watch & Jewellery (0887) saw its net profit jump 78.6 percent year-on-year to HK$458.4 million last year, expecting that strong gold jewellery demand and boosting tourism in Hong Kong will drive its sales amid the recovering global luxury retail market.

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It declared a final dividend of 1.44 HK cents, up 1.5 times, bringing the total dividend to 1.69 HK cents.

Revenue increased 10.2 percent to HK$5.77 billion, of which the watch segment generated HK$3.5 billion, while income from its jewellery products rose 18.1 percent to HK$2.23 billion, primarily driven by the gold products.

In Hong Kong, it recorded a revenue of HK$3.31 billion, an increase of 13.3 percent, while revenue from mainland China rose by 20.3 percent to HK$1.63 billion.

Facing the volatile global economy with abundant challenges, the company expected that consumers would tend to be cautious regarding overall spending, but gold jewellery, as an alternative form of investment, would continue to be well received by Chinese consumers.

Free from the concerns of a potential earthquake and political tensions, Chinese consumers generally regard Hong Kong as the destination for luxury watch shopping, it added.