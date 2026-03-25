Sing Tao narrows loss as digital arm turns profit

Sing Tao News Corporation (1105), the parent company of The Standard, recorded a revenue of HK$711.2 million last year, down by 8.5 percent from a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its net loss, however, narrowed by 7.1 percent to HK$78.3 million. During the year, the group’s new media business turned around and returned to profitability as it continuously upgraded its platforms and expanded its business growth drivers.

Through restructuring and strengthening the social media capabilities, Sing Tao significantly improved its platform influence and user engagement, driving an around 13 percent growth in subscriber numbers and a 23 percent rise in unique visitors in the year.

Last year, The Standard upgraded its website and mobile app, enhancing the interactive and reading experience, and launched the Racing Guide column, contributing to the growth in the group’s digital subscription and advertising revenue.

In 2026, The Standard, with a new logo and visual identity, will enter into a more dynamic and modern development phase. The revamped The Standard will continue its premium tabloid format while synergising with diverse digital channels. It remains committed to telling Hong Kong’s story and serving as the hub about the evolving Hong Kong to connect with global readers.

Looking ahead, Sing Tao will embark on a new journey of high-quality development, propelled by the dual engines of “intelligent media transformation” and “Greater Bay Area integration,” leveraging artificial intelligence to transform the creation and distribution of text, images, and short videos, and continuously enhancing the user experience to achieve targeted engagement with younger audiences.