Chinese firms 'going global' brings new needs, HSBC to continue to invest in China: CEO

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China's heavy reliance on Iranian oil imports
21-03-2026 14:20 HKT
HKIC announces the launch of the Hong Kong RISC-V Alliance
20-03-2026 22:38 HKT
China to raise overseas lending cap for domestic firms
20-03-2026 21:42 HKT
ByteDance to sell gaming unit Moonton to Saudi PIF-owned firm
20-03-2026 20:06 HKT
China's Xpeng to launch EVs for Latin American market, loss narrows 80pc
20-03-2026 19:06 HKT
China swim sensation Yu, 13, beats multiple Olympic medallist
20-03-2026 17:50 HKT
Unitree seeks to raise 4.2 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
20-03-2026 17:46 HKT