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FINANCE

Chinese firms 'going global' brings new needs, HSBC to continue to invest in China: CEO

FINANCE
28 mins ago
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Georges Elhedery, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Holdings Plc, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS
Georges Elhedery, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Holdings Plc, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS
HSBCCEOChinaHong Konggoing global

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