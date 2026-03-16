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FINANCE

Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
MicronchipfacilityTaiwan

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