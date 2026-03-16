Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site

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China edge Taiwan in extra-time to make Women's Asian Cup semis
14-03-2026 17:43 HKT
Booming Taiwan can well afford more military spending, president says
14-03-2026 15:26 HKT
US Commerce Department withdraws planned rule on AI chip exports
14-03-2026 14:43 HKT
China coach tells players to stay 'calm' in Taiwan clash
13-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Taiwan parliament authorises government to sign stalled US arms deals
13-03-2026 15:55 HKT
Meta unveils plans for batch of in-house AI chips
11-03-2026 22:03 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
14 hours ago