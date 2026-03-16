JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon

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China's BYD to launch new premium EV in Europe that can charge in minutes
13-03-2026 17:16 HKT
JD.com sees 52.54pc net profit drop to 19.63b yuan
05-03-2026 20:46 HKT
Europe faces gas storage scramble as Iran conflict tightens supply
05-03-2026 16:06 HKT
Founder of China's JD.com launches yacht brand
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As European heads roll from Epstein links, US fallout muted
20-02-2026 14:42 HKT
'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP
18-02-2026 11:54 HKT
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
New revelations from Epstein files take a toll across Europe
13-02-2026 18:16 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
14 hours ago