logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Southeastern Europe feels effects of heatwave, wildfires break out 

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People cool off in the fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral Berliner Dom during the ongoing heatwave in Berlin, Germany (Reuters)
People cool off in the fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral Berliner Dom during the ongoing heatwave in Berlin, Germany (Reuters)

The Balkans felt the impact on Monday of the record-breaking heatwave that has caused hundreds of excess deaths and disrupted daily life across the continent for more than a week, with growing concerns over the spread of wildfires.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

There was also a warning that the heat was likely to build again from the start of next week in countries such as France and Germany that bore the brunt over the past few days.

In Croatia, the weather service issued a red alert on Monday for regions including the capital Zagreb and the tourist destinations of Split and Dubrovnik.

Dozens of firefighters, assisted by four aircraft, battled a wildfire burning pine forests on the tourist island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea, some 34 miles (55 km) southwest of Split.

In neighbouring Serbia, the State Hydrometeorological Service (RHMZ) has warned temperatures would reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Further south, Albania contained a wildfire that has consumed many hectares of bushes and olive trees near the southern village of Klos over the weekend.

Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was ‌the worst recorded in Europe, and the blistering conditions have disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

France has reported 1,000 excess deaths during the heatwave. The French public health agency said most of the heat-related fatalities involved older people and warned the number was expected to rise.

The heatwave would have been "virtually ‌impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been just two decades ago, according to scientists.

People enjoy the cool waters of the Isar, during a heatwave in Munich, Germany (Reuters)
People enjoy the water sprayed by a police water cannon in front of of the Olympic stadium Olympiastadion during the ongoing heatwave in Berlin, Germany (Reuters)
A woman uses a hand fan as she cools off at a mist dispenser during a heatwave, in Gdynia, Poland (Reuters)
A man sunbathes on the bank of the Vistula River during a heatwave in Warsaw, Poland, (Reuters)
Faithful shield themselves with umbrellas amid a heatwave as they wait for Pope Leo to lead the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 29 (Reuters)

HEAT TO RISE AGAIN FURTHER WEST

Luca Mercalli, the president of Italy's Meteorological Society, said temperatures were set to soar again from July 5-6.

"The areas affected look broadly the same as in the first wave, including France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and to some extent Britain," he told Reuters.

"With the extreme heat the risk of forest fires increases, but we are also seeing a lot of rainstorms, which obviously mitigates that risk," he added, noting that storms were very localized so rainfall amounts could vary greatly.

Further tragedies related to the heat were reported at the weekend.

Two boys aged 8 and 10 from Bulgaria were found dead in a hot car in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, police said. Cyprus is currently experiencing temperatures of around 38 C, which is not classified as a heatwave on the east Mediterranean island for the time of year.

Two cyclists, a 30-year-old and a 71-year-old, died while taking part in an event in the Poland Bike Marathon series in Marki near Warsaw on Sunday.

Temperatures in Poland reached a new record high on Sunday at 40.5 C.

(Reuters)

Europeheatwave

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise
WORLD
15 hours ago
A child cools off in a public fountain. (AFP)
France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency
WORLD
28-06-2026 15:30 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Britain, Switzerland break June temperature record as deadly heatwave grips Europe
WORLD
26-06-2026 06:31 HKT
File Photo: People browse fans and air conditioning units in a homeware store, amid a heatwave in Paris, France, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo
As Europe roasts in a heat wave, Asia's air-con makers grab some cool cash
WORLD
25-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Photo: Reuters
40 drown in France as people seek relief from Europe's heatwave
WORLD
24-06-2026 04:58 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
WORLD
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
TOPSHOT - A pedestrian holds a clipboard as he walks past the shadow of a worker installing a placard at the bottom of a hotel in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 23, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
WORLD
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella along the banks of the River Seine in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
WORLD
23-06-2026 19:34 HKT
President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen (C) speaks with members of staff at the stand of French open source software editor Linagora during a visit of the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris on June 19, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
European robotics start-ups go up against Chinese heavyweights
CHINA
19-06-2026 17:28 HKT
Students Dua, 16 and Awand, 17, from Ricards Lodge High School in Wimbledon pose holding their mobile phones during an interview and discussion with Reuters about their thoughts on a social media ban for under 16s, in London, Britain, February 23, 2026, REUTERS/Katie Collins
From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access
WORLD
18-06-2026 18:57 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
15 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.