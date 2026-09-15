logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Hyrox apologises for allowing race to continue after athlete soils herself

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Running shoes are seen during training in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Running shoes are seen during training in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Hyrox athletics franchise has apologised for allowing an athlete to complete an event in Beijing despite soiling herself midway through, causing an outcry on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Photos and videos posted online showed Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk with soiled legs and shoes, continuing to use the mats and equipment at the competition held Saturday in the Chinese capital.

She completed the event without the organising committee intervening, and went on to win the competition, according to the Hyrox website.

But users pointed out on social media that other participants had to touch the contaminated mats, handles and running tracks after she had used them, and that the episode raised concerns about hygiene.

Hyrox, launched in Germany in 2018 and now held worldwide, is an indoor fitness race with a mixture of treadmill running and strength exercises, such as lunges and rowing.

Its popularity has exploded in China in recent years.

"Why didn't they consider the health of the other competitors and the public?" said one user on Chinese social media network Weibo.

"A foreign athlete suffered from diarrhoea, soiled the course and won anyway," said another angry user. "It's pro-foreigner favouritism."

"I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have," said Hyrox co-founder Moritz Furste in a statement on Monday.

"Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race," he added.

He accepted responsibility for failing to foresee the incident and said there were "new rules and procedures in place" to "prevent situations like this from happening again".

Hyrox China did not apologise but admitted in an earlier statement to "shortcomings" in the regulations which had prevented judges from intervening immediately during the competition.

As the row boiled over, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Monday blamed "regulatory flaws that not only harm the participants' health but also undermine the very foundation of fairness in any competition".

AFP

Hyroxapologyraceathletesoils herself

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File photo
South Korea association apologises over 'sexual services' allegations
WORLD
08-08-2026 16:22 HKT
Organizer defends safe race conditions after triathlon athlete died in Tai Po
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:12 HKT
A general view of a session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before it dissolves ahead of the 2026 Israeli elections, in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli elections: how they work and who is in the race
WORLD
29-07-2026 19:22 HKT
A man stands amid the rubble of collapsed buildings, in the aftermath of earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno
Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after major twin earthquakes
WORLD
26-06-2026 10:45 HKT
logo
Trump mocks trans athlete yet again during factory speech, stoking online anger
WORLD
25-06-2026 11:26 HKT
Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. Picture taken March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China beats US with world's fastest supercomputer, but race not geared for AI work
CHINA
23-06-2026 16:42 HKT
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft, is seen encased in a shield on the launch pad, behind a sign featuring the Chinese characters for “China”, a day before the launch of the mission, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on April 24, 2024.
Moon race: how China is challenging the US
CHINA
26-03-2026 12:51 HKT
Republican candidate Clayton Fuller files paperwork to run in the special election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to replace former-U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo
Trump backs MAGA prosecutor in race to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat
WORLD
05-02-2026 09:50 HKT
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Steven Haines, nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis, testify during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
WORLD
18-12-2025 11:11 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung gestures during a news conference to mark the first anniversary of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean president weighs apology to North Korea over allegations of leafleting and drone use
WORLD
03-12-2025 18:30 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
13 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.