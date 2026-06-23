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CHINA

China beats US with world's fastest supercomputer, but race not geared for AI work

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. Picture taken March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. Picture taken March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

China has overtaken the U.S. to win the top spot on a list of the world's fastest supercomputers, but the results may say more about Beijing's desire to show self-sufficiency in computing systems than its standing in the global AI race, experts said.

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The LineShine system at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen, China, uses domestically designed chips and won the top spot on the TOP500, a biannual global ranking of supercomputers, with the country's first listing in three years.

The ranking comes as the U.S. and China are increasingly competing in advanced computing, with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signing an executive order that aims to put the U.S. ahead of China in the emerging field of quantum computing.

In the June 2026 edition of TOP500, LineShine beat out the previous titleholder, El Capitan, a supercomputer housed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory that the U.S. government uses to develop and maintain its nuclear weapons stockpile.

But technology and policy experts interviewed by Reuters said the results do not mean that China has the world's fastest computer for AI work because of changes in the computing industry in recent years and the methods used to compile the list. LineShine ranked fourth on a benchmark test designed to simulate computing work that is more similar to AI.

BENCHMARK TESTS

For decades, supercomputers strung together many separate machines to work on complex scientific problems such as simulating how atoms interact with one another and were mostly the domain of national labs and universities. To be ranked on the TOP500 list, supercomputer operators must run a set of benchmark tests that aims to mimic such work.

But in more recent years, cloud computing companies such as Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google built out massive supercomputers of their own but geared them for AI work instead.

Most of those companies do not opt to compete for a spot on the TOP500 list. A study last year by AI policy researchers Konstantin Pilz, James Sanders, Robi Rahman and Lennart Heim found that SpaceX-owned SPCX.O xAI's Colossus system was already likely more powerful than the U.S. government's El Capitan.

"If the hyperscalers submitted their systems, this 'world's fastest' would not crack the top five," said Jimmy Goodrich, a senior ⁠fellow at ​the University of California's Institute for Global Conflict and Cooperation.

CHIP DESIGN EFFORTS

The Chinese victory on the list more likely shows that China wanted recognition for its chip design efforts, which is a change from recent years, experts said.

China first took the top spot on the TOP500 in 2010 and traded titles back and forth with the U.S. and Japan until 2023, when China stopped submitting its systems after years of chip- and computing-related export controls from Trump's first administration and later under President Joe Biden.

“I’m not surprised it’s the number one system. What I’m surprised by is that they submitted it and want recognition for it," said Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research, a firm that focuses on supercomputers.

The LineShine system does not contain any advanced AI chips, according to details presented with the results, likely because the tools to make those chips are still subject to U.S. export controls.

“China is hoping to convince the world export controls are useless by hoping we ignore the details," Goodrich said.

The National Supercomputing Centre did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters

ChinaUSworld's fastest supercomputerraceAIwork

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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