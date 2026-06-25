Trump mocks trans athlete yet again during factory speech, stoking online anger

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the Mack Trucks factory in Pennsylvania on June 23, addressing issues such as gun control and fighting tournaments before shifting the topic to transgender people.

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Netizens outraged

On stage he mocked a transgender female weightlifter imitating a weak posture and whining, causing the audience to burst into laughter. Netizens commented, "Here we go again!" and "He's so annoying," but some also said, "Although it looks disgusting, I still couldn't help but laugh."

Trump has performed this transgender impersonation multiple times during public speeches. He has previously admitted that his wife, Melania, has expressed displeasure having reprimanded him, stating that as president he should maintain a dignified and proper image.

However, Trump seems to be unable to help himself, and continues to repeat the behavior .

Trump attended the factory as part of his November midterm election campaign.

To sway the electorate, Trump has made new moves on technology policy this week, having signed two executive orders to accelerate the development of high-performance quantum computers for scientific research, with the goal of completion as early as 2028.

At the same time, the government will also push for the transformation of critical information systems to "post-quantum cryptography" in order to prevent potential cybersecurity and information security threats from future quantum computers.