logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Tourists scale Suzhou Creek flood wall in Shanghai for viral 'Seine River' photos despite safety warnings

CHINA
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Urban management authorities in Shanghai have intervened to stop a hazardous social media trend along the Suzhou Creek, where crowds of tourists and lifestyle bloggers have been scaling flood prevention barriers to capture atmospheric photos for online platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The waterfront location recently went viral on social media, where influencers dubbed the riverbank Shanghai's version of the Seine River. 

The newfound fame has drawn large numbers of visitors eager to pose atop the concrete and stone flood defense structures, prompting serious safety concerns from municipal officials.

Perilous poses on slippery stone parapets

To capture trendy portraits, numerous visitors have been climbing directly onto the top of the two-to-three-meter-high flood defense wall, perching over the water without any protective barriers or safety equipment.

During an on-site visit on Monday afternoon, reporters observed approximately twenty groups of young people climbing onto the wall to pose for pictures within an hour and a half.

Four security guards patrolled the promenade continuously, repeatedly urging tourists to step down from the elevated ledge.

Multiple water hazards beneath viral hotspot

Authorities highlighted that the top of the flood wall is paved with smooth stone that offers little grip, significantly increasing the risk of slips and falls.

In addition, the hydrological conditions of the Suzhou Creek present significant dangers, including fluctuating water levels, slippery embankments, and concealed underwater currents. 

A misstep from the narrow wall could easily result in accidental falls into the river and severe drowning risks.

Official warnings against climbing public defenses

Faced with the persistent influx of picture-seekers, municipal management and security personnel stepped in to halt the unsafe behavior, ordering crowds to vacate the top of the walls immediately.

Relevant municipal departments reminded residents and travelers that the Suzhou Creek flood walls are engineered strictly for flood prevention and public safety rather than scenic sightseeing or photo opportunities.

Officials urged the public to strictly abide by park regulations, keep away from dangerous waterfront perimeters, and refrain from scaling protective infrastructure.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China hands former Shanxi governor suspended death sentence over corruption
CHINA
1 hour ago
(Photo from Xiaohongshu)
Top Qingdao car saleswoman claims number one spot on Porsche global leaderboard
CHINA
1 hour ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Huawei heads to trial in US over its business dealings in Iran
CHINA
2 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) meets with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (fourth left) in Beijing on Sept 8, 2026. (PHOTO/XINHUA)
China's foreign minister says Gulf tensions threaten energy, shipping, supply chains
CHINA
3 hours ago
Indonesia's Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia to shift controlling stakeholder of China-funded railway next week
CHINA
4 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Rescue workers evacuate with an inflatable boat students stranded by floodwaters at a school, amid heavy rainfall in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China July 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Landslides in China kill six, nine missing: state media
CHINA
5 hours ago
File photo of Zhang Jun - China Daily
New China badminton chief vows to fight graft after predecessor removed
CHINA
6 hours ago
Cargo ships and containers are seen at the container terminal of Nanjing Port, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province early on September 8, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
China's trade booms as focus turns to expected Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
7 hours ago
Flowers are placed on mud as tribute at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following the August 26 mudslide, during an organised media tour in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Pool
No foreigners among flood victims identified in Tibet, Xinhua reports
CHINA
8 hours ago
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan
CHINA
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
10 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.