Tourists scale Suzhou Creek flood wall in Shanghai for viral 'Seine River' photos despite safety warnings

Urban management authorities in Shanghai have intervened to stop a hazardous social media trend along the Suzhou Creek, where crowds of tourists and lifestyle bloggers have been scaling flood prevention barriers to capture atmospheric photos for online platforms.

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The waterfront location recently went viral on social media, where influencers dubbed the riverbank Shanghai's version of the Seine River.

The newfound fame has drawn large numbers of visitors eager to pose atop the concrete and stone flood defense structures, prompting serious safety concerns from municipal officials.

Perilous poses on slippery stone parapets

To capture trendy portraits, numerous visitors have been climbing directly onto the top of the two-to-three-meter-high flood defense wall, perching over the water without any protective barriers or safety equipment.

During an on-site visit on Monday afternoon, reporters observed approximately twenty groups of young people climbing onto the wall to pose for pictures within an hour and a half.

Four security guards patrolled the promenade continuously, repeatedly urging tourists to step down from the elevated ledge.

Multiple water hazards beneath viral hotspot

Authorities highlighted that the top of the flood wall is paved with smooth stone that offers little grip, significantly increasing the risk of slips and falls.

In addition, the hydrological conditions of the Suzhou Creek present significant dangers, including fluctuating water levels, slippery embankments, and concealed underwater currents.

A misstep from the narrow wall could easily result in accidental falls into the river and severe drowning risks.

Official warnings against climbing public defenses

Faced with the persistent influx of picture-seekers, municipal management and security personnel stepped in to halt the unsafe behavior, ordering crowds to vacate the top of the walls immediately.

Relevant municipal departments reminded residents and travelers that the Suzhou Creek flood walls are engineered strictly for flood prevention and public safety rather than scenic sightseeing or photo opportunities.

Officials urged the public to strictly abide by park regulations, keep away from dangerous waterfront perimeters, and refrain from scaling protective infrastructure.