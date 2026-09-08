Top Qingdao car saleswoman claims number one spot on Porsche global leaderboard

A top automotive sales consultant based in eastern China has confirmed that she currently holds the number one position in Porsche's worldwide sales rankings, marking another milestone in her record-breaking career in luxury car retail.

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Mu Qianwen, widely known as Molly at the Qingdao Porsche Centre in Shandong province, shared internal leaderboard data on social media showing her at the summit of global sales figures.

The announcement quickly went viral across mainland online platforms, drawing praise for her sustained dominance in the competitive automotive sector.

Sustained sales records and global leaderboard pursuit

Mu has consistently set sales benchmarks at her dealership over recent years, having sold 170 vehicles across 2023 and 2024 before delivering 192 cars in 2025 alone. Her performance earned her the dealership's annual top seller crown for three consecutive years.

She maintained that momentum through 2026, sweeping the monthly sales champion title at the Qingdao center from January through May and retaining the top spot in June.

In her recent social media update, she shared a screenshot of the luxury brand's global sales ranking system, noting that while she currently leads the worldwide tally, the margins among top international consultants remain extremely tight and could easily shift before the year concludes, encouraging car buyers to support her campaign to lock in the world title.

Female-driven client base and customer-centric approach

Mu previously revealed that female drivers make up more than 60 percent of her overall customer base, reflecting shifting luxury consumption trends in China.

She has attributed her commercial success to strong intuitive insight into customer preferences, clear communication, and an authentic enthusiasm for building professional relationships.

She noted that her deep passion for sales and the satisfaction of delivering value through expertise easily outweigh the grueling demands of the retail car business, emphasizing that understanding the nuanced expectations of every client is central to her service standard.

Overcoming online defamation and viral fame

Mu's rapid ascent and viral popularity on social media also made her a target of intense online scrutiny and malicious defamation.

At the height of her public visibility, she was subjected to unfounded rumors alleging improper relationships with clients, as well as targeted harassment involving artificial intelligence deepfakes that manipulated her likeness.

Despite the persistent smear campaigns, she remained focused on her professional output, overcoming the online hostility to cement her standing as mainland China's most celebrated and productive luxury auto salesperson.