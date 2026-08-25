logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese vessel caught with banned shark fin in Pacific

CHINA
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A dinghy ferries people to fishing boats at a port in the city of Dongfang on the western side of China's palm-fringed island province of Hainan, June 18, 2014.REUTERS/John Ruwitch
A dinghy ferries people to fishing boats at a port in the city of Dongfang on the western side of China's palm-fringed island province of Hainan, June 18, 2014.REUTERS/John Ruwitch

Kiribati, a tiny Pacific neighbour to Hawaii that has grown ties with Beijing, detained a Chinese vessel this month for illegally harvesting shark fins, its maritime police told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The practice of cutting fins off live sharks and throwing the carcasses back into the sea is banned in much of the Pacific Ocean, but persists due to demand in East and Southeast Asia.

The Chinese ship was among four vessels detained in a surveillance crackdown by 11 Pacific island nations between August 3 to 14, assisted by the US Coast Guard in some areas and an Australian military aircraft. Kiribati, however, operates its own patrol boat.

The vessel was licensed to ply Kiribati's waters but was detained by the maritime police after inspectors found shark fins on board, commander Tom Redfern told AFP.

"It was escorted back to Christmas Island for further investigation," he said, referring to a large atoll belonging to Kiribati and located south of Hawaii.

Kiribati has an exclusive economic zone spanning 3.5 million square kilometres (1.4 million square miles) of ocean, and has drawn interest from Chinese state companies since switching diplomatic ties from Taiwan in 2019.

It also hosts Chinese police, a decision the United States has said risks fuelling regional tensions.

"A Kiribati Police maritime boarding officer, not under a shiprider agreement, boarded and inspected it, finding that the vessel was breaching its condition of licence by keeping and retaining shark fins onboard," said Redfern.

Kiribati has recently strengthened cooperation with France, with French military personnel due to arrive next month on Christmas Island to rebuild local police stations.

The practice of removing shark fins is banned across the region.

Andrew Chin, a fisheries researcher at Australia's James Cook University, said finning had led to "massive declines" in shark numbers, prompting stringent controls in the Pacific.

"Because it is now illegal, if people are doing it, it is going to be hidden and really hard to detect," he said.

Research on the DNA of thousands of shark fins sold in Hong Kong markets pointed to its origins in the region.

"We have seen evidence of illegal trade from the western and eastern sides of the Pacific," Demian Chapman, who conducted the research as director of the Sharks and Rays Conservation Research Program at Mote Marine Laboratory in Florida, said.

There have been other cases of Chinese vessels violating the finning ban, he told AFP.

Reduced demand in China for shark fin soup, including a ban on serving it at government functions, had contributed to a fall in the amount of fins being traded in Hong Kong, he added.

AFP

Chinese vesselbannedshark finPacific

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Chengdu 'I Can Fly' launch ceremony
Cathay 'I Can Fly' program lands in Chengdu
FINANCE
17-07-2026 00:01 HKT
Bluefin tuna are lined up for auction following this season's first haul at a port in Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, May 20, 2026. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Bumper haul of Pacific bluefin tuna a double-edged sword for Japan's fishermen
WORLD
08-07-2026 10:32 HKT
China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
CHINA
06-07-2026 20:39 HKT
Li Yize (left). [Photo/Xinhua]
Chinese basketball player banned for competing under different names
CHINA
10-06-2026 13:26 HKT
FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
World Cup fans barred from bringing water bottles into stadia
WORLD
04-06-2026 14:52 HKT
A woman walks past the logo of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outside the bank's headquarters in Manila on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Asia Pacific faces weaker growth and higher inflation from Middle East crisis, ADB warns
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:20 HKT
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Swire Pacific posts 9 percent growth in underlying profit, raises 2nd interim dividend by 19pc
FINANCE
12-03-2026 17:52 HKT
The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo
FIFA to probe Malaysian FA after players banned for forged documents
WORLD
19-11-2025 16:56 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH'S X ACCOUNT / AFP This screen grab from a video posted by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on October 22, 2025, shows what Hegseth says is US military forces conducting a strike on a vessel being operated by a "designated terrorist organization conducting narco-trafficking" in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on October 21, 2025.
Trump, Colombia leader trade threats as US strikes boats in Pacific
WORLD
23-10-2025 09:39 HKT
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group E - South Korea v Malaysia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - January 25, 2024 Malaysia fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
Soccer-Malaysian players banned after using forged documents to play qualifier vs Vietnam
WORLD
27-09-2025 19:54 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
10 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
(File Photo)
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
NEWS
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.