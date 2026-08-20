logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China tax crackdown forces wealthy investors to assess their offshore trusts

CHINA
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A taxi drives in front of skyscrapers at the central business district in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
A taxi drives in front of skyscrapers at the central business district in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

A growing campaign to tax offshore wealth is forcing wealthy Chinese people to rethink their trust structures and investment holdings, lawyers and advisors say, as Beijing sharpens its focus on capital outflows and rule enforcement amid growing fiscal strains.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In late July, authorities overhauled rules to impose a 20% income tax on offshore trusts, while tax offices in major cities like Beijing and Hangzhou have started to enforce taxation on returns from offshore insurance policies.

Those measures have triggered a scramble among some wealthy individuals to assess their liabilities, raise cash to meet them and revamp investment holdings. They have also fuelled concern that Beijing may widen its tax crackdown and scrutiny of offshore wealth.

At stake is a collection of capital worth up to $1.2 trillion held by mainland Chinese ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to a report from consulting group BCG earlier this year, that is parked in markets including Hong Kong, Singapore and other low-tax jurisdictions.

More than half of China's super-rich individuals use offshore family trusts to manage their wealth, reports from Julius Baer and KPMG showed, translating into hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Taxes on offshore trusts, popular tools for top shareholders of overseas-listed Chinese companies to park their riches outside the country, will "create massive burdens" to maintain trust structures, said David Luo, a tax partner at Zhonghua Certified Public Accountants.

Offshore trusts have gained popularity in recent years as a growing number of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. This unlocked billions of dollars for their founders, who aimed to tap into a pool of dollar-denominated investment options.

 

UNWINDING TRUSTS

Before the introduction of the new rules in late July governing the taxation of offshore trusts, such structures operated in a regulatory grey area without a standardized and dedicated regime.

The new rules apply a tax of 20% on the appreciation in ​value at the time of a transfer of shares, property or other assets into offshore trusts. Income from such ​trusts and offshore entities that they control will also be taxed annually at ‌20%.

Unpaid taxes on assets placed in trusts since January 2023 and on trust income received before 2026 must be reported within 90 days.

"For those preparing for a listing, they are considering unwinding trusts," said Shanghai-based Luo, who provides cross-border tax advice to clients.

A Hong Kong-based executive at a state brokerage who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter said some clients were avoiding setting up trusts and investing through smaller offshore asset managers instead.

Some may be forced to dispose of assets to meet obligations, lawyers and wealth advisors said.

"There's no running away from this; no way to restructure," said Singapore-based Ryan Lin, a lawyer who advises high-net-worth clients. "The only way is to not declare and unwind the trust."

Out of the more than 50 trust clients that Lin advises, more than half are prepared to declare assets and pay taxes, while the remainder are considering unwinding their trusts.

"Many are considering liquidating mainland A-shares to raise cash amid recent market volatility," he said.

An executive at a Chinese tech billionaire's family office in Hong Kong said some wealthy individuals may need to borrow money to pay their tax bills because much of their wealth is tied up in illiquid assets like real estate. The executive spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

 

SCRUTINY BEYOND TAX COMPLIANCE

For many wealthy Chinese, however, the larger concern is not their immediate tax bill but what might come next.

Within a couple of weeks of unveiling the imposition of taxes on assets in offshore trusts, media reports said Chinese authorities had begun levying taxes on insurance policy income earned offshore.

China "treats all residents' overseas income equally ... all income must be ⁠declared and taxed according to law," a local tax official was quoted as saying by a Chinese news outlet on August 7.

Bank of America analysts wrote in a research note this month that tax enforcement could eventually expand to overseas employment income, following moves last year to tax gains from offshore stock trading.

The new measures "signal broader tax reforms as authorities seek diversified revenue sources," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at UBP, a Swiss private bank, as China's real estate downturn weighs on provincial governments' ability to generate revenue from land sales.

"Near term, that dynamic may slow southbound flows into Hong Kong and other Asian wealth centres," he said.

A Shanghai-based family office partner who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter said some clients feared scrutiny beyond tax compliance, especially by being subjected to a probe into how they got money out of China in the first place.

The tax push is also supported by Beijing's expanding data-gathering capabilities.

The Common Reporting Standard, implemented in 2017, gave Chinese authorities greater visibility into offshore financial accounts. Combined with the Golden Tax Phase Four system, they can cross-check information across multiple jurisdictions.

"The enforcement campaign is unprecedented and appears here to stay," said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, adding that most investors likely never paid tax on offshore income due to lax rule enforcement.

"It's easy to imagine how this could merge into other goals, such as tougher enforcement of capital controls."

Reuters

Chinataxcrackdownwealthy investorsoffshore trusts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man films with his smartphone from Qishui Bay Beach during a launch from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
In China, rocket launches fuel tourism and space-age dreams
CHINA
1 hour ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS /File Photo
China's Wang Yi in South Korea for talks amid Trump push to revive North Korea diplomacy
CHINA
17 hours ago
Company employees look on next to dancing humanoid robots at the Zoomlion booth the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 19, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China robot makers flock to Beijing show, seek path to mass adoption
CHINA
20 hours ago
Cars lie partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Duyun, Guizhou Province, China, May 19, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
China's torrential rains kill 10 in southwest as thousands evacuated
CHINA
21 hours ago
A recruiter attends to an applicant at a job fair in Beijing, China March 14, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's youth jobless rate hits 11-month high in July
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia H200 chips reach China in small shipments, FT reports
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore to offer tax breaks and improved visa access for fund sector
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on August 4, 2026 shows a robot named Wuji, which manufactured by Unitree, giving a guided tour to visitors at the Hangzhou Robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Humanoid resources: China's robots search for workforce breakthrough
CHINA
22 hours ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows employees walking out of Chinese technology company Huawei's European-themed data center in Guian New Area in Guiyang, in southwestern China's Guizhou Province.
China goes rural with data centres in quest to power AI
CHINA
23 hours ago
PBOC warns of 'Niu' stock frenzy as even 'The Odyssey' gets a bull-themed remake
FINANCE
19-08-2026 11:42 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
10 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.