China's torrential rains kill 10 in southwest as thousands evacuated

Torrential rains lashed China's southwest to kill 10 in a house collapse and a landslide, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, with tens of thousands also evacuated as a precaution.

Disaster prevention authorities evacuated 21,784 people following heavy downpours in several areas in China's southwest, including the areas of Chengdu and Zigong.

Five died in Sichuan province after accumulated rainwater caused the collapse of a roof and wall during a dinner party to celebrate children's college entrance results on Tuesday, CCTV said.

Three died at the home in Sichuan's county of Changning, while two died in hospital where 17 injured were being treated, but it was unclear if the tallies included children or young people.

​Sichuan ⁠authorities declared a heavy rain alert this week and warned about ​disaster ⁠risks. Torrential rain since Tuesday unleashed two disasters that cut off roads in the mountainous Garze and Aba areas, CCTV said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of Monday's landslide at a construction site in Guangxi region that buried five people, later pulled out lifeless by rescue workers, CCTV said.

Loose sand and gravel in the high mountain canyon area could unleash landslides, authorities said earlier.