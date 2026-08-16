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CHINA

Chinese former Premier Zhu Rongji to be cremated on Tuesday

CHINA
56 mins ago
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The body of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, who died on Wednesday aged 98, will be cremated on Tuesday in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

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Zhu, who passed away on Aug. 12, had served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 14th and 15th Central Committees of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and as premier of the State Council.

To mourn his death, national flags will fly at half-mast on Tuesday at Tian'anmen Square, Xinhuamen, the Great Hall of the People, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seats of provincial-level committees of the CPC and provincial-level governments, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, border ports, seaports and airports, and Chinese embassies and consulates.

Zhu was praised in an obituary jointly issued by the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as an excellent Party member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.

(Xinhua and Reuters)

Zhu Rongjicrematedhalf-mast

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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