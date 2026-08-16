Chinese former Premier Zhu Rongji to be cremated on Tuesday

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Japan PM offers condolences over Zhu Rongji's death
14-08-2026 01:47 HKT
Japan and Singapore mourn the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
13-08-2026 21:16 HKT
John Lee pays tribute to Zhu Rongji’s support for HK
13-08-2026 00:12 HKT
Zhu Rongji remembered for deep ties and support to HK
12-08-2026 22:28 HKT
Zhu Rongji, Chinese premier who cajoled economy into modern era, dies at 98
12-08-2026 18:36 HKT
Chinese drone maker DJI gets fresh chance to escape Pentagon's blacklist
15-08-2026 12:56 HKT
Taiwan passes annual budget after long delay, including drone spending
15-08-2026 11:49 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT