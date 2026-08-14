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CHINA

Japan PM offers condolences over Zhu Rongji's death

CHINA
6 hours ago
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on August 13 expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang over the passing of former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji, Kyodo News reported, citing the foreign ministry.

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Takaichi acknowledged Zhu's contributions to the development of Japan-China relations. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also conveyed condolences to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi offered condolences to China following the passing of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji. In this file photo from November 2000, Zhu is seen with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori (left) and South Korean President Kim Dae-jung (centre) at a trilateral leaders' breakfast meeting in Singapore. Xinhua
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi offered condolences to China following the passing of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji. In this file photo from November 2000, Zhu is seen with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori (left) and South Korean President Kim Dae-jung (centre) at a trilateral leaders' breakfast meeting in Singapore. Xinhua

The Japanese embassy in Beijing posted a photo of its flag at half-mast on official Weibo with a message mourning the former premier.

Zhu visited Japan in October 2000, where he gave television interviews and engaged in dialogue with Japanese citizens on bilateral ties, historical issues, the Taiwan question and China's economic development.

Zhu Rongji Japan condolences Japan-China relations

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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