logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese ship sets off for Europe through Arctic, halving travel time

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Dubai Tower container ship, operated by Chinese shipowner Sea Legend, setting sail from the port of Ningbo headed to the port of Felixstow, England. (AFP)
The Dubai Tower container ship, operated by Chinese shipowner Sea Legend, setting sail from the port of Ningbo headed to the port of Felixstow, England. (AFP)

A Chinese container vessel has set sail for Europe through the Arctic, part of new weekly service on a route that cuts shipment times in half but which environmental groups warn could speed up the melting of polar ice.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The "Dubai Tower" left the eastern port city of Ningbo on Saturday evening heading north, where it will pass through the Bering Strait, then turn west through the frigid waters along Russia's northern coast.

It is expected to reach Felixstowe in the United Kingdom on September 7, followed by stops in Hamburg, Germany and Gdynia, Poland later that week, according to a timetable published by Sea Legend.

This handout photo taken and released on August 15, 2026 by the Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group shows the Dubai Tower container ship, operated by Chinese shipowner Sea Legend, setting sail from the port of Ningbo headed to the port of Felixstow, England. (AFP)
This handout photo taken and released on August 15, 2026 by the Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group shows the Dubai Tower container ship, operated by Chinese shipowner Sea Legend, setting sail from the port of Ningbo headed to the port of Felixstow, England. (AFP)

The Northern Sea Route (NSR) from China to Europe is significantly faster than that through the Suez Canal and allows vessels to avoid the Red Sea, where shipping has been targeted by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

But the route is only accessible during the time of the year when the ice is melted enough to allow transits without icebreakers.

Global shipping is heavily disrupted by war in the Middle East, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Other shipping companies have transited the Arctic passage before, with Denmark's Maersk the first to do so in 2018.

Last year, 23 container ships transited through, up from 15 in 2024, according to shipping analysis from business insurer Allianz Commercial.

Environmental groups warn that increasing numbers of ships transiting the shorter NSR could accelerate loss of Arctic sea ice -- already made vulnerable by rising global temperatures.

Major shipping companies including France's CMA CGM, Switzerland-headquartered MSC and Germany-based Hapag-Lloyd have pledged to "avoid Arctic trans-shipment routes".

But analysts say the Arctic could serve as an important future trade route, particularly for China, which has outlined plans for greater access to the region through a "Polar Silk Road".

(AFP)

containervesselChineseArctic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is seen near Ny-Aalesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner./File Photo
Chinese firm to launch Arctic shipping route till October
CHINA
14-08-2026 16:30 HKT
Aerial view shows Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship departing for its first expedition from the Port of Victoria on Mahe Island, Seychelles March 2, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
China’s Sea Legend to launch first regular Arctic shipping route, FT reports
FINANCE
12-08-2026 10:58 HKT
AI² ROBOTICS
AI² Robotics prepares for Hong Kong IPO as valuation tops 20 bln yuan post-funding
INNOVATION
04-08-2026 16:57 HKT
A battery anode, produced with battery paste and copper foil, is pictured in a Volkswagen pilot line for battery cell production in Salzgitter, Germany, May 18, 2022. REUTERS
Chinese copper foil giant Londian Wason eyes US$1.7 billion valuation in US IPO
FINANCE
03-08-2026 22:56 HKT
DexForce Technology. DEXFORCE TECHNOLOGY'S OFFICIAL WEBSITE
Chinese robotic maker DexForce Technology plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
28-07-2026 16:09 HKT
Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to the local authorities, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Podolsk, Moscow Region, Russia, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow
CHINA
21-07-2026 11:27 HKT
A person holds a South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Seoul says Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter its air defence zone
CHINA
27-06-2026 16:17 HKT
The San Gabriel Mountains behind the city of Los Angeles, from Kenneth Hahn Park on Feb. 26, 2023. Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters
Los Angeles-area mayor to plead guilty to acting as Chinese propaganda agent
CHINA
12-05-2026 12:41 HKT
EU plan to phase out Chinese tech could cost bloc over US$400 billion, Chinese study says
INNOVATION
06-05-2026 19:43 HKT
Sri Lanka arrests 37 Chinese at suspected scam centre: police
CHINA
03-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
15-08-2026 17:57 HKT
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.