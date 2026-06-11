Xiaomi AI lead Luo Fuli among 35 young Chinese innovators reshaping tech, MIT Technology Review says

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Short AI films shake up micro drama industry
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Claude Cowork marks rise of AI task agents
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Citi Hong Kong adapts to evolving needs in wealth management with AI
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Insurance Authority unveils AI promotion plan to boost industry adoption
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Students receive tech scholarship for health tech and metaverse
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1823 hotline handled 7.55M cases last year with AI assistance
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Gov't mulls expansion of autonomous vehicle pilot scheme to Cyberport
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Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
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