Xiaomi AI lead Luo Fuli among 35 young Chinese innovators reshaping tech, MIT Technology Review says

Luo Fuli, the founder of Xiaomi's MiMo large language model and dubbed an "AI prodigy," has been named to MIT Technology Review's 2025 "Innovators Under 35" China list in the "Pioneer" category.

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The publication said Luo was recognised for "advancing domestic large language models from 'chatting' to 'working,' exploring new pathways for foundational models to evolve into intelligent agents." She is working to enable models to complete complex tasks rather than simply generate answers, and to make open-source models both research-worthy and practically usable for developers and industry.

The TR35 list, first launched in 1999, seeks to identify young talents developing technologies with world-changing potential. This year's China cohort includes 35 researchers, with AI and robotics-related fields accounting for 14 honorees, or 40 percent.

Among other honorees was Fudan University researcher Ding Wenchao, co-founder and chief scientist of Tashizhihang, who is working on embodied intelligence. Ding's approach focuses on "human-centred" data pathways and foundational models that allow robots to observe and learn from human interactions, enabling cross-scenario and cross-task applications.

Ding told The Paper that the methods have already been introduced into production lines, with broader applications expected next year. He believes embodied intelligence could enter real-life settings within three to five years.