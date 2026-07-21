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CHINA

Thai Prime Minister serenades Beijing banquet with classic Chinese hit in show of musical diplomacy

CHINA
1 hour ago
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In a rare departure from typical diplomatic formality, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul showcased his cultural roots and fostered bilateral goodwill by performing a classic Chinese pop song during a state luncheon in Beijing on Monday, following high-level talks on regional trade and security.

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A musical interlude at the Great Hall

The musical gesture took place at the Great Hall of the People on July 20, shortly after the Thai leader concluded official meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

As the welcome banquet hosted by the Chinese delegation drew to a close, Anutin took the microphone to sing the late Teresa Teng's universally recognized Mandarin ballad, "Sweet on You."

Accompanied by a live pianist, the performance successfully shattered the usually stiff and serious atmosphere of international state events.

The impromptu serenade earned enthusiastic applause and rhythmic clapping from Premier Li and members of both diplomatic delegations, showcasing a highly relaxed and friendly dynamic between the two leadership teams.

Deepening ties through shared heritage

This unique display of musical diplomacy also highlighted the Thai leader's deep personal connection to China.

Anutin, whose Chinese name is Chen Xiyao, is a Thai-Chinese descendant with ancestral roots tracing back to Guangdong province.

He has frequently emphasized his Chinese heritage in the past, noting that his family continues to use the Cantonese dialect at home.

This shared cultural link added a significant layer of personal warmth to the diplomatic visit, effectively using music and shared ancestry to underscore the strong, friendly relationship between the two nations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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