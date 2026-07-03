logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese regulator proposes changes to refinancing rules for listed companies

FINANCE
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday proposed changes to rules for refinancing by listed companies, releasing draft revisions it said would help companies to raise capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The revised rules would allow eligible companies to carry out multiple share issues via private placement after registering the plan only once, the CSRC statement said.

This would help companies to raise funds quickly when opportunities arise and reduce shocks to the market from large, one-time financing, the regulator said.

The revisions raise refinancing caps for certain smaller financing procedures.

Private placement pricing will be more market-oriented to better protect small investors, the statement said.

The regulator also plans to step up oversight of convertible bond issuance.

China's stock exchanges in February introduced measures to facilitate refinancing by "high-quality" listed companies to help them to innovate or expand into new businesses.

Reuters

refinancingChinalisted companyfundraising

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag is seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China takes over private lender Zhongbang Bank, citing credit risks
FINANCE
43 mins ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China to end property tax rebates for green vehicles from 2027
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during joint press statements after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
CHINA
5 hours ago
Cars are being fuelled at a Sinochem-Total gas station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. (Reuters)
China to cut domestic retail gasoline, diesel prices from July 4
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows US basketball player Kyrie Irving speaking in a media interview before an event with fans during his world tour with the Chinese brand ANTA titled "The Return" in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
China sports brands score NBA stars to assist global ambitions
CHINA
9 hours ago
Customers dine at a restaurant in a shopping area of Beijing, China July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's June services activity slows slightly, private PMI shows
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Dark clouds are seen over the building of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 6, 2024. REUTERS.
Europe growth hit more by China exports than bigger trade gap, Goldman says
FINANCE
02-07-2026 17:59 HKT
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on June 15, 2026 shows a trainee using a mobile phone to take pictures during a visit of a barbecue restaurant in Yueyang, in southern China's Hunan province.
Budding chefs cook up new career at China's BBQ academy
CHINA
02-07-2026 10:59 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, 2025. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks rise on robust factory activity data, Xi's speech; blue-chips slip
FINANCE
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/file photo
Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption
CHINA
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
02-07-2026 16:17 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.