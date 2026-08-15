logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Normal guy' turned killer over US insurance industry grievances

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Family members of of Brian Thompson depart federal court after Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on August 14, 2026.
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Family members of of Brian Thompson depart federal court after Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on August 14, 2026.

The man who admitted to shooting dead a US health insurance executive used a charged courtroom appearance to blame a back injury for his crimes that he said sought to make "health care work better for everyone."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Luigi Mangione, 28, was thrust into the spotlight in 2024 after gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a father of two, in broad daylight in Manhattan.

The case laid bare deep frustration and anger with America's privatized medical system that Mangione said failed him after a back injury.

Speculation about Mangione's motives exploded after his dramatic capture in Pennsylvania after a tipster spotted him at a McDonald's.

Mangione has amassed an army of ardent fans and followers who lavish him with prison mail and donations to his defense fund.

His critics, led by US President Donald Trump, have called for him to face severe punishment.

A photo on one of his social media accounts included an X-ray of an apparently injured spine.

While no explicit political affiliation has emerged, an apparent manifesto found on Mangione after his arrest contained anti-corporate sentiments.

It targeted the health insurance industry, referring to it as a "greed-fueled cartel" that "extracts human life force for money."

According to Mangione's LinkedIn profile, he had been employed as a data engineer at TrueCar, a California-based online auto marketplace, a role he left in 2023.

Although he had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing, he originally hails from Towson, Maryland, near Baltimore. He comes from a prominent and wealthy Italian-American family.

The family owns local businesses, including the Hayfields Country Club.

 

- 'Cowards and predators' -

 

A gifted student, Mangione graduated at the top of his high school class in 2016. In an interview with his local paper at the time, he praised his teachers for fostering a passion for learning beyond grades and encouraging intellectual curiosity.

A former student who knew Mangione at the Gilman School told AFP the suspect struck him as "a normal guy, nice kid."

"There was nothing about him that was off, at least from my perception," they said, asking that their name not be used.

"Seemed to just be smiling, and kind of seemed like he was a smart kid. Ended up being valedictorian, which confirmed that," the former student said.

Mangione went on to attend the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where he completed both a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science by 2020, according to a university spokesperson.

While at Penn, Mangione helped lead a group of 60 undergraduates who collaborated on video game projects, according to online archives.

On Instagram, Mangione shared snapshots of his travels in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. He also posted shirtless photos flaunting a six-pack and appeared in celebratory posts with fellow members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

However, it is on X (formerly Twitter) that users have scoured Mangione's posts for potential motives. His header photo showed an X-ray of a spine with bolts.

Finding a coherent political ideology has also proved elusive, though he had written a review of Ted Kaczynski's manifesto on the online site Goodreads, calling it "prescient."

Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, carried out a string of bombings in the United States from 1978 to 1995, a campaign he said was aimed at halting the advance of modern society and technology.

Mangione called Kaczynski "rightfully imprisoned," while also saying "'violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."

Mangione has also linked approvingly to posts criticizing secularism as a harmful consequence of Christianity's decline.

He previously wrote, "Horror vacui (nature abhors a vacuum)." He subsequently posted an essay he wrote in high school titled "How Christianity Prospered by Appealing to the Lower Classes of Ancient Rome."

Mangione, who reportedly acts as something of an "ambassador" to new arrivals in his cell block, now faces life imprisonment for his crimes at sentencing in December.

AFP

Normal guyturned killerUSinsurance industrygrievances

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
US retail sales unexpectedly fall in July
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Wall St opens mixed as investors weigh Middle East tensions, data
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Photo by - / KUWAIT PETROLEUM CORPORATION (KPC) / AFP In this undated handout photograph provided by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on August 13, 2026 shows a view of an oil facility in Kuwait City.
US says lower oil prices, not Iran's nuclear program, are now top priority in war
WORLD
14-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
WORLD
14-08-2026 12:26 HKT
A new citizen holds a U.S. flag at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fitch keeps United States at 'AA+', cites economic resilience amid fiscal risks
FINANCE
14-08-2026 10:55 HKT
This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows workers producing drones at a factory in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. (Photo by AFP)
Trump administration to impose up to 100pc tariffs on drone imports, White House says
FINANCE
14-08-2026 10:36 HKT
A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Flag and word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
White House says transshipped goods cost US$19 billion to US$26 billion in lost tariffs
FINANCE
14-08-2026 10:25 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US bonds climb despite 30-year auction drawing highest yield since 2001
FINANCE
14-08-2026 10:15 HKT
A general view of interior of a Nucor steel factory in Blytheville, Arkansas, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
US producer prices unchanged in July; labor market stable
FINANCE
13-08-2026 22:52 HKT
A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher as investors weigh weaker oil, PPI data
FINANCE
13-08-2026 21:55 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
23 hours ago
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.