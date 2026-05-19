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Indonesia signed letter but made no commitment to US on airspace access, defence minister says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin delivers remarks at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin delivers remarks at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Indonesia's defence minister said on Tuesday that he had signed a letter of intent last month with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on granting U.S. military aircraft access to Indonesian airspace, but said no commitment was made.

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The letter of intent signed in Washington mentioned respecting each country's territorial integrity, the need for a mechanism if Indonesia agreed to airspace access, and respect for local laws, Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told a parliamentary hearing.

"We made not a single commitment with the U.S. on airspace. We uphold the constitution and our national interests," Sjafrie said.

The issue of overflight access created controversy in Indonesia last month. The foreign ministry warned the defence ministry that the proposal to give the U.S. military 'blanket' permission to fly over Indonesian territory could risk entangling Jakarta in potential South China Sea conflicts, Reuters reported.

Sjafrie said Hegseth had made the request for the overflight access last year during an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting. Hegseth had cited emergency reasons when he asked for the access, Sjafrie said without providing further details.

A request for comment was sent to the Pentagon. There was no immediate reply, and when the request was sent from Jakarta it was early morning Washington time and outside business hours.

After Hegseth and Sjafrie met in Washington last month, the Pentagon said the two countries had established a major defence cooperation partnership ​and listed a number of ways in which they would build defence ties.

Sjafrie said the partnership includes the modernisation of Indonesia's military, but "it does not mention any military equipment". He said the U.S. would help train Indonesian soldiers.

Reuters

Indonesiasigned letterno commitmentUSairspaceaccessdefence minister

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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