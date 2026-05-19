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CHINA

Japanese nationals among injuries after knife attack at Shanghai restaurant

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A knife attack at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday left three people injured, including two Japanese men.

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Local authorities reported that a 59-year-old man entered the restaurant, located in a commercial building in the city's Pudong New Area, and attacked the victims with a fruit knife.

Police apprehended the suspect after the incident. Sources said the suspect has a history of mental illness.

The two Japanese victims were taken to the hospital. Workers noted that one of the injured is a senior official at a Japanese company with offices in the building. The third victim was a Chinese woman.

The two Japanese citizens were rushed to a hospital and have been receiving treatment there, according to the police. One of them is a senior official at a Japanese company whose office is located in the building, the workers said.

A source in the Japanese government said that Tokyo has called on Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals living in China.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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