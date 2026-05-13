logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nvidia CEO joins Trump's mission to 'open up' China

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

US President Donald Trump picked up Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Alaska en route to a high-stakes Beijing summit with China's Xi Jinping, while his top trade negotiator Scott Bessent began preparatory talks with Chinese officials in South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With his public approval ratings bruised by the Iran war, Trump embarks on his first visit to China in nearly a decade aiming to strike deals on farm goods and airplanes and maintain a fragile trade war truce between the world's top two economies. 

The CEOs accompanying Trump are drawn mainly from companies seeking to resolve business issues with China, such as Nvidia, which US officials say has struggled to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips there.

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic," Trump said in post on Truth Social, referring to the delegation which he confirmed included Huang.

"I will make that my very first request."

Trump asked Huang at the last minute to join the trip, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, and he had not figured on an initial list of travelling executives provided by the White House this week. 

Huang was spotted boarding Air Force One during a refuelling halt in Alaska, with Trump due to arrive in Beijing late on Wednesday ahead of meetings with Xi that will include a banquet and a tour of UNESCO heritage site Temple of Heaven.

Apart from trade, the talks will cover a host of thorny issues from the Iran war to nuclear weapons and US arms salesto Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China.

Trump is widely expected to encourage China to convince Tehran to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict, though he said on Tuesday he did not think he would need its help.

BESSENT PREPS IN SOUTH KOREA

As Trump prepared for the pomp-filled occasion, Treasury Secretary Bessent began talks on economic and trade matters with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at South Korea's Incheon airport on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks said.

Both sides are eager to maintain a trade truce struck last October in which Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of rare earths.

They are also expected to agree to forums to ease mutual trade and investment, while Washington is eager to sell Boeing airplanes, ​American agriculture and energy to China to reduce a trade deficit that has irked Trump, US officials have said.

Beijing, for its part, wants the US to ease curbs on exports of chipmaking equipment and advanced semiconductors.

But Trump enters the talks with a significantly weakened hand. Courts have hemmed in his ability to levy tariffs on Chinese and other international exports at will. Trump has vowed to build back those tariffs using remaining legal authorities.

The Iran war has boosted inflationary pressures at home and sharply increased the risk that Trump's Republican Party will lose control of one or both legislative branches in November's midterm elections. 

Though the Chinese economy has faltered, Xi does not face comparable economic or political pressure.

"Given last year's trade war, keeping the status quo, rather than escalating, is already good news," said Liu Qian, founder and CEO of Wusawa Advisory, a geopolitical and business advisory firm, based in Beijing. 

"That said, the Trump administration needs this meeting more than China does, as it needs to show to American voters that deals are signed, money is made... so mid-term elections can be secured."

While Trump has lauded his personal rapport and respect for Xi, the Chinese public views the visit with a mix of hope and suspicion. 

"The US economy has been going downhill ... it's been declining. So I think he's coming here because he wants things to move in a better direction," Han Huiming, a 23-year-old insurance professional, told Reuters outside a metro station in Beijing as he headed to work on Wednesday.

"I don't know if he's genuinely sincere about this," said Lou Huilian, a 44-year-old who works in the oil trade. "But speaking as a Chinese person, and as someone working in trade, I just hope some good policies can come out of this."


Reuters

Jensen HuangNvidiaChinaTrumptrip

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)
Fugitive financier sought in Malaysian fund scandal seeks Trump's pardon
WORLD
1 min ago
Ludmila Lugo, member of the Argentine coast guard, looks through binoculars at squid jigger vessels aboard the patrol ship Azopardo (GC-25), outside Argentina's exclusive economic zone in the South Atlantic Ocean on January 18, 2026. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian.
China's fishing fleet raises concerns off Argentina
CHINA
27 mins ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: experts
CHINA
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump's reflection is seen on a table during a Maternal Healthcare Event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump goes on social media conspiracy posting spree
WORLD
1 hour ago
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026.
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement
FINANCE
3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives at Incheon International Airport ahead of a scheduled meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, in Incheon, South Korea, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
US Treasury's Bessent arrives in South Korea for trade talks with China's He ahead of leaders' summit
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP People shop in a supermarket in Alhambra, California on May 12, 2026.
Trump says stopping Iran's nuclear program outweighs Americans' economic pain
WORLD
5 hours ago
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
8 hours ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
20 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
14 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.