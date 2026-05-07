China hands suspended death sentences to two ex-defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu for graft

Former Chinese defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday.

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The two men were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024 for "serious violations of discipline", a euphemism for corruption.

The pair were also former members of China's powerful Central Military Commission, which oversees the military.

A death sentence with reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the offender commits no crimes during the period of reprieve.

(AFP and Reuters)