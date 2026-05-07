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CHINA

China hands suspended death sentences to two ex-defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu for graft

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Wei Fenghe (left) Li Shangfu (Reuters)
Wei Fenghe (left) Li Shangfu (Reuters)

Former Chinese defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday.

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The two men were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024 for "serious violations of discipline", a euphemism for corruption.

The pair were also former members of China's powerful Central Military Commission, which oversees the military.

A death sentence with reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the offender commits no crimes during the period of reprieve.

(AFP and Reuters)

Wei FengheLi Shangfudeathreprievegraft

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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