China hands suspended death sentences to two ex-defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu for graft

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Sellers in China trade hub seek tariff reprieve from Trump visit
23-04-2026 11:47 HKT
'Ketamine Queen' to be sentenced over Matthew Perry death
08-04-2026 15:48 HKT
Pakistani convicted of plotting to kill Trump over death of Iran commander
07-03-2026 13:57 HKT
Romantic tryst led to Mexican cartel leader's capture, death
24-02-2026 11:47 HKT
Jail, disgrace and death: the dark fates of South Korean leaders
19-02-2026 13:04 HKT
3 die in accident of bus carrying Chinese tourists in Russia
22-01-2026 22:00 HKT
China executes former official of Huarong offshore finance unit for graft
09-12-2025 14:45 HKT
Man found dead in Sham Shui Po flat
03-12-2025 04:34 HKT
40-year-old man found dead in Sau Mau Ping flat
28-11-2025 02:49 HKT
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT