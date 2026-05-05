Taiwan player victim of 'inappropriate contact' at UK table tennis event

Taiwan said Tuesday that a safe environment was fundamental after one of its table tennis players reported "inappropriate physical contact" during a security check into a major London tournament.

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The player has not been officially named but Taiwanese reports identified her as Cheng I-ching and she pledged on social media "to speak out for all female athletes".

The 34-year-old is Taiwan's highest-ranked woman at the World Team Championships Finals in London but she has not played a match since it began on April 28.

"Ensuring all athletes compete in a fair, safe and respectful environment is a fundamental bottom line, and any form of inappropriate physical contact should never occur," the Ministry of Sports said in a statement to AFP.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has said a woman player reported the incident during an entry security check at the venue on Saturday and an investigation is under way.

The ITTF said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegation.

"We recognise that the UK is currently operating under heightened security threat levels, which necessitates stringent entry protocols at the venue," the ITTF said.

"However, these protocols must always be executed professionally and appropriately."

Taiwan's table tennis association said the alleged incident happened as the women's team entered the venue "to prepare for competition".

Team officials lodged a protest with organisers, who apologised and informed them that the security staff member allegedly involved had been removed from duty, the association said.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Cheng said "countless female athletes around the world" have faced the same challenges and "this is why this time I have chosen to stand up, to speak out for all female athletes."

The Taiwan women's team, playing as Chinese Taipei, beat South Korea 3-1 on Saturday morning but lost to China 3-0 later the same day. They were defeated 3-1 by Romania on Sunday.

The competition runs until May 10.

AFP