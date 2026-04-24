Students tread path of Silk Road history on heritage tour

A recent study tour gave participants a firsthand look into China's rich history, taking students from The Church of Christ in China Ming Kei College to the ancient Silk Road cities of Xi'an and Dunhuang where they explored world-famous cultural and natural wonders.

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On the "EDB Dunhuang and Xi’an Historical, Cultural, and Art Exploration Tour," students delved into the legacy of the ancient Silk Road, visiting two of its most significant sites. The journey provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with the deep roots of Chinese civilization.

The tour began in Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient trade route. A visit to the Terracotta Army left a powerful impression, with its thousands of meticulously crafted warriors and horses standing as a testament to the power of the Qin Dynasty and the extraordinary artistry of its craftsmen.

The sheer scale and magnificence of the world-famous treasure were described as deeply moving. Later, an evening at the Grand Tang Mall immersed the group in the splendor of ancient Chang'an, with Tang-style architecture and vibrant performances creating the feeling of traveling back to one of the most prosperous eras in Chinese history.

The journey continued to Dunhuang, another critical crossroad on the Silk Road and home to the Mogao Caves. The students were awestruck by the exquisite murals and vast collection of Buddhist art, which document centuries of cultural exchange between East and West.

The grandeur of a 35.5-meter-tall statue inside one of the caves was a particularly eye-opening experience that highlighted the site's artistic and architectural ingenuity. The visit also fostered a deep respect for the generations of restorers whose tireless work has preserved the fragile treasures for the world to see.

Beyond the historical sites, the group also experienced the unique desert landscape of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring.

The spectacular and inspiring scenery, a natural wonder of striking beauty, prompted reflections on the hardship and resilience that defined the spirit of the ancient Silk Road.

Participants reported that the tour was a profoundly meaningful experience that strengthened their sense of national identity and pride in Chinese culture.

By walking through these historic sites, they gained a deeper appreciation for the importance of protecting cultural relics, viewing it as a responsibility to protect history, spirit, and roots for generations to come.