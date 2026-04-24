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China's DeepSeek says releases long-awaited new AI model

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.

Chinese startup DeepSeek released "preview" versions of a new artificial intelligence model Friday, more than a year after it stunned the world with a low-cost reasoning model that matched the capabilities of US rivals.

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The long-awaited DeepSeek-V4 "features an ultra-long context of one million words, achieving leadership in both domestic and open-source fields across agent capabilities, world knowledge, and reasoning performance", the company said in a statement on social media.

A "preview version" is now available, the company said.

The new DeepSeek-V4 model is released as two versions, DeepSeek-V4-Pro and DeepSeek-V4-Flash, with the latter being "a more efficient and economical choice" because it has smaller parameters.

"In world knowledge benchmarks, DeepSeek-V4-Pro significantly leads other open-source models and is only slightly outperformed by the top-tier closed-source model, (Google's) Gemini-Pro-3.1," the statement added. 

AFP

ChinaDeepSeeklong-awaitedAImodel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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