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China stealing US AI technology: White House official

CHINA
2 hours ago
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AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The White House on Thursday accused Chinese entities of a massive effort to steal US artificial intelligence technology and vowed to take action to prevent the alleged theft.

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"The US has evidence that foreign entities, primarily in China, are running industrial-scale distillation campaigns to steal American AI," White House science and technology chief Michael Kratsios said in a post on X.

"We will be taking action to protect American innovation."

Distillation is a common practice within AI development, often used by companies to create cheaper, smaller versions of their own models.

In February, US AI developer Anthropic accused three Chinese firms, DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax, of running campaigns to illicitly extract capabilities from its Claude chatbot, describing it as intellectual property theft.

That same month, ChatGPT creator OpenAI sent a letter to US legislators accusing DeepSeek of using distillation techniques amid "ongoing efforts to free-ride on the capabilities developed by OpenAI and other US frontier labs."

Kratsios did not name any specific foreign entities in his post but said they "are using tens of thousands of proxies and jailbreaking techniques in coordinated campaigns to systematically extract American breakthroughs."

The accusations come ahead of a planned May 14 summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. 

AFP

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