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China unveils plan to make cities more youth, child friendly

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Children ride a snow bicycle at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Children ride a snow bicycle at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

China has issued a new proposal urging cities to integrate youth development into urban planning, housing, healthcare, education and public services, in a broader push to make urban life more supportive for young people, children and families.

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The blueprint, jointly issued by 15 departments and released on Wednesday, aims to deepen the construction of "youth-development-oriented cities," with measures spanning jobs, housing, healthcare, family support and urban services.

It comes after Beijing said in March that it would build a "childbirth friendly society" from 2026-2030.

Authorities are trying to reverse China's demographic decline after official data showed births fell to 7.92 million in 2025, with the birth rate dropping to a record low. China's population fell by 3.39 million last year, the fourth consecutive annual decline.

Measures include improving matchmaking and social services, expanding childcare subsidies, promoting wider coverage of mother-and-baby rooms in public places, improving maternity and paediatric care, strengthening after-school and holiday childcare services, and making school access more equal for the children of migrant workers.

"By 2030, the concept of youth-development-oriented cities will be widely established," the policy said, adding that by 2035 China aims to have formed a "relatively mature and complete system for youth development."

China also issued a blueprint on high-quality urban development last year, aimed at creating more liveable cities by 2035.

The pivot comes after breakneck urban growth that once super-charged the world's second largest economy, as authorities shift their focus from rapid growth to improving quality of life and stable development. 

Reuters

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