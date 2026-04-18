Two dead, multiple injured after tour bus with Chinese citizens overturns in Russia

A tour bus carrying over 40 Chinese citizens overturned in Russia's Zabaykalsky Krai region, resulting in two deaths and injuring at least ten others, according to a report from the Chinese Consulate General in Irkutsk.

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A tragic road accident occurred in Russia's Far East involving a tour bus filled with Chinese nationals. The bus, which was traveling from Manzhouli, China, to the Russian city of Chita, overturned on a highway in the Zabaykalsky Krai region.

According to reports from Russian emergency services, the incident resulted in two fatalities. One person died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries after being transported to a hospital. At least ten other passengers sustained injuries.

The Chinese Consulate General in Irkutsk has activated its emergency response mechanism following the accident.

Consular officials have been dispatched to the scene to assist with the aftermath and are coordinating with Russian authorities to ensure the injured receive all necessary medical treatment.