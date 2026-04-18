Two dead, multiple injured after tour bus with Chinese citizens overturns in Russia

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Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
17-04-2026 15:23 HKT
China offers loans, technology for Vietnam railways
17-04-2026 14:20 HKT
China, Russia ties driving N. Korean economic recovery: Seoul
17-04-2026 13:08 HKT
China embassy urges Tokyo to probe threats
17-04-2026 12:05 HKT
China steps up Iran diplomacy while seeking smooth summit with Trump
17-04-2026 11:13 HKT
China's Shenzhou-21 astronaut crew to stay in space an extra month
17-04-2026 10:48 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong
17-04-2026 16:40 HKT