China opposed to UK's rejection of Ming Yang wind turbine factory plan

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Trump threatens China with 50pc tariff if it helps Iran
13-04-2026 02:30 HKT
China's commerce ministry on Tuesday voiced opposition to the British government's rejection of Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy's wind turbine factory plan.
It is hoped that the British government will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters
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