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CHINA

China opposed to UK's rejection of Ming Yang wind turbine factory plan

CHINA
5 mins ago
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A car drives near wind turbines on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A car drives near wind turbines on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday voiced opposition to the British government's rejection of Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy's wind turbine factory plan.

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It is hoped that the British government will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement. 

Reuters

ChinaUKMing Yangwind turbinefactoryplan

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