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CHINA

China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination

CHINA
36 mins ago
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 10, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 10, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

China and North Korea should further enhance communication and coordination in major international and regional affairs, China's foreign minister said in a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, a Chinese official statement showed.

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Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to Pyongyang from Thursday that aims to advance ties between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic froze exchanges and as North Korea's Kim shored up relations with Moscow.

"In the face of aturbulent and complex international situation, China and North Korea should further strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional affairs," Wang told Kim, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.

North Korea's state media KCNA on Saturday said Kim also stressed the need for the two countries to intensify exchanges and contacts at various levels, adding that stronger ties were vital to safeguard shared interests.

The Chinese diplomat also said China was willing to strengthen exchanges and interactions to promote practical cooperation with North Korea.

Wang held a meeting with his North Korean counterpart on Thursday and pledged to "continue consolidating the positive momentum in the development" of bilateral ties with Pyongyang.

KCNA separately confirmed the meeting between Kim and China's foreign minister.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit China next month. Trump has previously shown interest in resuming talks with North Korea's Kim.

Reuters

Chinatop diplomatNorth KoreaKimcloser coordination

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