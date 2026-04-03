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Beijing to channel industry funds into space computing sector, official says

CHINA
03-04-2026 15:33 HKT
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A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Beijing will channel financial support through industry funds to companies in its nascent space computing sector, Su Guobin, deputy director of the city's bureau of economy and information technology, said on Friday at an industry conference.

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Reuters

Beijingindustry fundsspace computing sector

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