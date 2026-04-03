Beijing to channel industry funds into space computing sector, official says

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EU lawmakers press China on unsafe products on rare Beijing visit
01-04-2026 16:36 HKT
HK teams join over 100 at Beijing Humanoid Robot Marathon
23-03-2026 23:28 HKT
Henderson Land launches Lee Shau-kee expo in Beijing
15-03-2026 22:15 HKT
Train from North Korea to China reaches Beijing after six-year pause
13-03-2026 12:30 HKT
Takeaways as China's parliament rolls out economic, political blue-print
05-03-2026 14:11 HKT
‘Lying flat’ trend takes over Temple of Heaven in Beijing
12-02-2026 20:48 HKT
China voices support for Cuba as Cuban foreign minister visits Beijing
05-02-2026 18:02 HKT
Ai Weiwei says West lacks moral authority to criticise Beijing on rights
30-01-2026 17:51 HKT