Fire breaks out at Taoyuan's beloved beef noodle shop, no injuries

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China edge Taiwan in extra-time to make Women's Asian Cup semis
14-03-2026 17:43 HKT
Booming Taiwan can well afford more military spending, president says
14-03-2026 15:26 HKT
China coach tells players to stay 'calm' in Taiwan clash
13-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Taiwan parliament authorises government to sign stalled US arms deals
13-03-2026 15:55 HKT
Japan says no contact with Taiwan PM during visit
09-03-2026 15:04 HKT
Thousands of Taiwan fans turn Tokyo blue at World Baseball Classic
07-03-2026 15:01 HKT
China vows resolute fight against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces
05-03-2026 18:07 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT