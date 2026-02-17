logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air

CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
OlympicsFreestyleCanadaOldham pipsGugoldwomenbig air

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
MARKET
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
Heritage Gold jewelry seen at Chow Tai Fook’s Shanghai retail store in August 2021. Photo by REUTERS
Chow Tai Fook looks beyond glitter of gold with younger buyers, higher margins
MARKET
13-02-2026 10:44 HKT
Photo by EAGLE VISION AGENCY / AFP An ambulance is parked at the Community Health Center in Tumbler Ridge, a small town in British Columbia, on February 11, 2026, a day after a shooting took place, leaving at least nine people dead.
Canada police say 18-year-old carried out mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 09:56 HKT
Vehicles are parked outside the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the site of a deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Trent Ernst/Tumbler RidgeLines/via REUTERS
Ten dead after shooter opens fire at Canadian high school
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 10:25 HKT
Seven killed in Zhaojin's gold mine accident in eastern China, state media CCTV reports
MARKET
10-02-2026 19:50 HKT
AFP PHOTO / AARON TAM
Chow Tai Fook mainland stores reportedly to raise prices after Chinese New Year, with some items up 30pc
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
10-02-2026 16:58 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
China overturns Canadian's death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says
CHINA NEWS
09-02-2026 12:39 HKT
Christopher Hui.
Hong Kong to expand tax incentives for funds and family offices to cover precious metals: Hui
MARKET
08-02-2026 17:10 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.