NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China says Japan sent 'shocking' wrong signal on Taiwan

CHINA NEWS
5 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Reuters)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Reuters)
Top News
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/File Photo
China takes spat with Japan over Taiwan to UN, vows to defend itself
CHINA NEWS
22-11-2025 15:31 HKT
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China unleashes 'wolf warriors' in diplomatic duel with Japan
CHINA NEWS
21-11-2025 18:17 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on October 10, 2025 shows a chief cooking eels in a restaurant of Hiranuma eel farm in Kamisato of Saitama Prefecture.
Japan's eel delicacy faces global conservation pressure
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 18:07 HKT
A staff member organises flags of China, Japan and Korea before the start of the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Vincent Thian/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese cruise ships look to steer clear of Japan amid diplomatic dispute
CHINA NEWS
21-11-2025 17:41 HKT
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen from the seaside in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Japan regional governor to approve restart of world's biggest nuclear power plant
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 15:07 HKT
The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
CHINA NEWS
21-11-2025 13:46 HKT
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te shows his sushi lunch of yellowtail and scallops from Japan, in Taipei, Taiwan, in this handout image released November 20, 2025. (Reuters)
Taiwan president shows support for Japan in China dispute with sushi lunch
CHINA NEWS
20-11-2025 20:30 HKT
(File Photo)
HK travel agencies see Japan tour inquiries drop over 20pc as tensions flare
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 17:32 HKT
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen from its observatory in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan set to restart world's biggest nuclear plant: reports
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 17:06 HKT
Japanese seafood caught up in escalating diplomatic dispute with China
CHINA NEWS
19-11-2025 13:34 HKT
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
Nearly 4,000 swimmers conquer Victoria Harbour in joyous 2025 crossing
HONG KONG NEWS
22-11-2025 18:58 HKT
The newly built Diamond Hill Water Feature Park will be open for public use from tomorrow (November 21).
A fresh urban retreat: Diamond Hill’s new park opens with heritage touches
TRAVEL & LEISURE
20-11-2025 13:48 HKT
