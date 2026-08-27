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ARTS & CULTURE

Hong Kong stamp in the world of fashion, freight and sustainability

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Staff reporter

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Stylish apparel are remodeled from Hactl's retired uniforms. HKTDC
Stylish apparel are remodeled from Hactl's retired uniforms. HKTDC

During Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 in June, dazzling collections dotted the banks of the Seine. Among them were the works of over 10 Hong Kong designer labels, brought by the city's largest independent cargo handler, Hactl.

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In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Hactl helped usher local designs onto the global stage at the premier fashion event, promoting Hong Kong's soft power while underlining the crucial role the air cargo industry plays in the international fashion chain.

Hactl has forged a special rapport with Hong Kong's fashion industry in recent years, including by inviting local designer Lo Sing-chin to create eco-friendly uniforms for its employees, as well as upcycling retired uniforms into new ones and other souvenirs. These works were displayed during Fashion Week, offering a tangible example of sustainable fashion and corporate practices.

Thanks to networking events hosted by Hactl and HKTDC during Fashion Week, local fashion brands had successfully landed preseason international orders; a century-old French fashion house even expressed interest in establishing a presence in Hong Kong.

This cross-sector collaboration not only bridged local fashion with wider markets, but also demonstrated the foundational role of air freight in global fashion supply chains and the high connectivity of Hong Kong as an international aviation hub, said Hactl chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau.

Hactl, led by chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau, second left, teams up with Lo Sing-chin, first right, for the Fashion Week. HKTDC
Hactl, led by chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau, second left, teams up with Lo Sing-chin, first right, for the Fashion Week. HKTDC

From June 24 to 28, a showroom at the "Fashion Hong Kong" station along Rue de la Paix – a renowned high-end shopping street in Paris – featured Spring/Summer collections by over 10 local designer labels.

Notably, two popular homegrown brands, MARCCH and Matter Matters, collaborated with Paris-based artist Yaz Bukey to launch a joint collection, staging its debut in the romantic city.

Moreover, a dedicated exhibition area jointly created by Hactl and Lo showcased Hactl's staff uniforms made of environmentally-friendly materials, stylish apparel remodeled from old and new uniforms, and creative souvenirs and household items upcycled from the older ones.

Hactl's partnership with Lo traces back to 2023, when the air cargo giant launched a new line of employee uniforms upgraded with more comfortable designs.

Rather than sending more than 8,000 old uniforms remaining in stock to landfills, Lo – with the help of non-profit organizations – gave them new life as cuddly teddy bears and fashionable tote bags, among other innovative products.

"Environmental protection is not just a slogan. We hope to turn these retired clothing into everyday necessities or gifts," Lo said.

Hactl's employee uniforms are made with eco-friendly materials. HKTDC
Hactl's employee uniforms are made with eco-friendly materials. HKTDC

Beyond its partnership with Lo, Hactl had further expanded its upcycling efforts, teaming up with recycling companies to create tableware sets and 5,000 mugs out of polyester fibers from old uniforms.

The new staff uniforms feature fabric produced from the fragments of crushed discarded plastic bottles, woven into yarn with a small amount of rayon in a factory in Japan.

At the Fashion Week, Hactl and HKTDC hosted a networking reception and a "Hong Kong Night" on June 27, drawing an attendance of about 200 fashion industry professionals, buyers, and media representatives. The socials fostered exchange between fashion designers from Hong Kong and around the world. 

Through the Fashion Week experience, Lau said Hactl hopes to inspire more industries to explore other opportunities in cross-sector collaborations.

Paris Fashion Week design sustainability upcycling Hactyl air cargo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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