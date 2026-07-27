logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Philippe Stern: the guardian of Patek Philippe's legacy of time

ARTS & CULTURE
27-07-2026 08:30 HKT

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo
Philippe Stern. (Patek Philippe)
Philippe Stern. (Patek Philippe)

Few figures in modern watchmaking understood the weight of time like Philippe Stern. To him, a watch was never just an object of precision, but a vessel of memory, craftsmanship and continuity – values that came to define Patek Philippe under his stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Born in Geneva in 1938, Stern joined the family business after studying economics. His early training was deliberately practical. Sent to New York in the 1960s to work at the Henri Stern Watch Agency, he learned distribution, operations and customer service before returning to Geneva to understand the manufacture from the inside out.

Patek Philippe’s watchmaking workshops in the 1950s. (Patek Philippe)
Patek Philippe’s watchmaking workshops in the 1950s. (Patek Philippe)

That grounding proved decisive when he became managing director in 1977, at the height of the quartz crisis.

As inexpensive electronic watches swept across the market and many Swiss maisons faltered, Stern refused to chase volume or compromise on price. Instead, he invested in mechanical watchmaking, rare handcrafts and technical ambition.

The Nautilus Ref 3700, introduced in 1976, was an early expression of that confidence. 

First introduced in 1976, the Nautilus marked a new chapter for the maison. New versions released this year continue to attract keen attention from watch collectors. (Patek Philippe)
First introduced in 1976, the Nautilus marked a new chapter for the maison. New versions released this year continue to attract keen attention from watch collectors. (Patek Philippe)

Made in stainless steel rather than precious metal, its sporty silhouette offered a modern interpretation of luxury without sacrificing the depth of traditional horology. It would become one of the maison’s most recognizable creations.

Stern’s appetite for complexity reached a new height in 1989 with the Calibre 89, created for Patek Philippe’s 150th anniversary.

The Calibre 89 pocket watch caused a sensation upon its unveiling. (Patek Philippe)
The Calibre 89 pocket watch caused a sensation upon its unveiling. (Patek Philippe)

Featuring 33 complications, the pocket watch was both a technical triumph and a statement of intent: mechanical watchmaking still had unexplored frontiers.

After becoming president in 1993, Stern turned his attention to the future of the manufacture itself. In 1996, he consolidated Patek Philippe’s scattered workshops at Plan-les-Ouates, bringing research, production and assembly under one roof.

His devotion to horological culture was equally evident in the Patek Philippe Museum, which opened in Geneva in 2001 and traces five centuries of watchmaking.

The Patek Philippe Museum houses exceptional timepieces spanning 500 years of watchmaking history. (Patek Philippe)
The Patek Philippe Museum houses exceptional timepieces spanning 500 years of watchmaking history. (Patek Philippe)

In 2009, the maison introduced the Patek Philippe Seal, extending quality standards beyond the movement to the whole watch and lifelong servicing.

Following his passing in June this year, Stern leaves behind far more than a portfolio of celebrated timepieces. His enduring legacy lies in the values he protected: independence, patience, innovation and the conviction that true luxury is made to outlast its owner.
 

Patek PhilippePhilippe SternNautilus

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
Two arrested over luxury watch scam involving a safe with back door access
NEWS
10-08-2025 20:06 HKT
Independent curator Zoie Yung brings ancient Chinese aesthetics into modern Hong Kong
ARTS & CULTURE
20 hours ago
Hong Kong and Shanghai cultures converge at Hong Kong airport
ARTS & CULTURE
04-08-2026 14:31 HKT
WestK lifts curtain on its largest theater
ARTS & CULTURE
30-07-2026 19:54 HKT
A day across centuries at the Hong Kong Palace Museum
ARTS & CULTURE
30-07-2026 19:23 HKT
(File photo)
Pharaohs work overtime
ARTS & CULTURE
29-07-2026 18:04 HKT
Van Cleef & Arpels’ ‘Fascinating Egypt’ collection features around 180 pieces of fine jewelry.
High jewelry glows with stones, symbols, storytelling this season
ARTS & CULTURE
27-07-2026 08:00 HKT
An immersive journey deep into the world of precious coral
ARTS & CULTURE
15-07-2026 00:57 HKT
Hong Kong Fashion Fest returns as city pushes local designers onto global stage
ARTS & CULTURE
09-07-2026 17:40 HKT
Legendary donor Lee Hon-ching remembered in special CUHK art showcase
ARTS & CULTURE
02-07-2026 20:20 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.