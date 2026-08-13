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ARTS & CULTURE

ASEAN Film Festival 2026 kicking off with over 30 free screenings

ARTS & CULTURE
5 hours ago

by

Vanessa Ho

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Scenes from previous editions of the ASEAN Film Festival.
Scenes from previous editions of the ASEAN Film Festival.

The ASEAN Film Festival 2026 will open on August 20, bringing free screenings of films from Southeast Asia and beyond to Hong Kong audiences until September 27. 

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Now in its fourth edition, AFF 2026 will present over 30 films – the largest selection since the festival's inception – from all 11 Asean countries, including the debut participation of Timor-Leste, the newest member-country. 

Works from Hong Kong, mainland China, and other countries – namely Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan and Russia – will also join the lineup, further enriching the cultural dialogue. 

Music will take center stage at this year's festival, with many Asean selections using sound, songs and performance as the core drivers of their storytelling. 

An example is the festival opener, Song of the Fireflies by the Philippines. Inspired by the internationally renowned Loboc Children's Choir, it follows a small-town choir determined to reach the national stage in Manila, embodying perseverance, community, and the belief that victory comes in many forms. 

Song of the Fireflies
Song of the Fireflies
881
881

Several selected films highlight the importance of music in a people's history and cultural identity. Singapore's 881, for instance, calls forth the country's glittering Getai tradition – music shows during the Ghost Festival and deity birthdays – in a story of friendship, rivalry and devotion. 

In a similar spirit, Vietnam's Sound Across the Ocean sets a period of French colonialism against the melodies of the traditional one-string zither and Xam folk songs; while Timor-Leste's documentaries explore the Tebe-Tebe music genre and the craftsmanship behind the Babadok instrument. 

Sound Across the Ocean
Sound Across the Ocean
Intangible Cultural Heritage: Short Films from Timor-Leste
Intangible Cultural Heritage: Short Films from Timor-Leste

Moviegoers looking for a laugh can check out SuckSeed by Thailand, a coming-of-age rock comedy involving a music-clueless boy and a music-buff girl, who learn that sometimes one has to "suck" before one can "succeed." 

Those in need of a good cry, on the other hand, may find Hong Kong's Last Song for You a great choice. The romance film finds a pair connected by music in difficult moments in life, providing a moving reflection on love, loss, and the enduring power of music. 

SuckSeed
SuckSeed
Last Song for You
Last Song for You

Free tickets for AFF 2026 are now available for registration on their official website on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for screenings from September 10 to 27 will be available from August 24. 

ASEAN Film Festival Southeast Asia movie

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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