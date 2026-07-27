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ARTS & CULTURE

High jewelry glows with stones, symbols, storytelling this season

ARTS & CULTURE
27-07-2026 08:00 HKT

by

Marco Lam

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Van Cleef & Arpels’ ‘Fascinating Egypt’ collection features around 180 pieces of fine jewelry.
Van Cleef & Arpels’ ‘Fascinating Egypt’ collection features around 180 pieces of fine jewelry.

In high jewelry, boldness is no longer measured by carat weight alone. It lies in the confidence to let a rare stone command the room, set unexpected colors against one another, or revisit familiar symbols with a sharper edge. This season’s most arresting creations embrace exactly that spirit.

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At FRED, the final chapter of the Monsieur Fred trilogy brings the legendary Soleil d’Or into high jewelry for the first time. Discovered in 1977 and reacquired by the maison in 2021, the 101.57-carat yellow diamond now crowns a sculptural breastplate necklace preserved as a heritage piece. A wearable interpretation, centered on an 11-carat-plus yellow diamond, recreates its double halo in a lace-like setting.

Messika turns to another exceptional stone for its Terres de Contrastes collection. Mined in Botswana in 2018, the Okavango Blue was transformed from a 41.11-carat rough into a 20.46-carat Fancy Deep Blue diamond. Set in a fluid necklace combining a historic marguerite setting with the movement of a riviere, it balances rarity with lightness.

Elsewhere, symbolism takes center stage.

Chanel’s Signes & Symboles unites Gabrielle Chanel’s lion, camellia, stars, and sun in a graphic language. The Imprime Lion necklace places a 20.66-carat octagonal sapphire beneath a diamond-set lion, while four Talisman Gabrielle rings pair sculptural motifs with carnelian, onyx, turquoise, and chrysoprase.

Chaumet, meanwhile, looks to nature through an abstract lens in its A Journey Through Nature pieces. The Saffron Flower brooch piece frames a 7.80-carat Ceylon spinel with yellow and white diamonds and grand feu enamel, while another highlight piece, Peppercorns, turns an everyday spice into airy bursts of white gold and diamonds.

Messika’s new Le Okavango Blue necklace is the centerpiece of the Terres de Contrastes high jewelry collection.
The Imprime Lion necklace from Chanel’s Signes & Symboles high jewelry collection.
Inspired by Victorian-era tattoo art, Boucheron’s Tattoo necklace showcases intricate gemstone-carving techniques.
FRED has for the first time set the legendary Soleil d’Or yellow diamond into a high jewelry creation.
Drawing on its iconic Josephine collection, Chaumet created the Peppercorns tiara, ring, and earrings in white gold and diamonds.

Storytelling becomes equally vivid at Van Cleef & Arpels and Boucheron.

Van Cleef & Arpels’s Fascinating Egypt revisits Art Deco’s fascination with antiquity through pyramid-like sugarloaf stones, onyx and enamel. Boucheron’s Carte Blanche: Human Being treats the body as a canvas. Flowers are painted on rose quartz, while Victorian-inspired motifs are carved beneath smoky quartz to resemble jewels drawn directly onto skin.

Together, these creations reveal a new language of boldness – shaped not only by scale but by stones, symbols, and craftsmanship speaking with a distinctly modern voice.
 

high jewelryFREDMessikaChanelChaumetVan Cleef & ArpelsBoucheron

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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