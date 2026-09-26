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WORLD

Bangkok declares flood disaster across city

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by CHAYANIT ITTHIPONGMAETEE / AFP A street vendor sits under an umbrella to shield from the rain as he talks to a tuk-tuk driver while waiting for customers in Bangkok on September 26, 2026.
Photo by CHAYANIT ITTHIPONGMAETEE / AFP A street vendor sits under an umbrella to shield from the rain as he talks to a tuk-tuk driver while waiting for customers in Bangkok on September 26, 2026.

Bangkok authorities declared on Saturday a disaster across all 50 districts of the Thai capital after heavy rain for a third consecutive day caused heavy flooding.

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The disaster designation, which gives local organisations authority to take action, came after the governor said almost 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) of rain had fallen since Thursday afternoon.

"The water keeps coming in. It's hard to go out now. It's like at my waist level now," said Somkid Pheuk-ngam, 67, a vendor who lives near a canal just north of central Bangkok.

"I cannot go anywhere. I have been closing my shop for two days now," she told AFP, adding that while she often gets flooded: "I think this time is worse than the 2011 flood."

Widespread flooding across Thailand in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.

The rain has fallen almost continually since Thursday afternoon, flooding roads and swelling Bangkok's canals, sending water into many homes and restaurants alongside them, AFP reporters saw.

"I woke up to go to work and the street in front of my house was flooded," said motorbike rider Samruay Nakkamnueng in the Ari neighbourhood.

"I worried if my motorbike would be able to wade through floodwater this much."

Further southeast, in the On Nut neighbourhood, AFP reporters saw locals wading through knee-high flood waters along a road, as well as filling up sandbags to take home.

 

- 'Every canal filled' -

 

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the east of the city was most impacted and warned more rain was forecast.

"The rain keeps falling and we are doing our best. We are trying to pump the water out, but the water in canals are full," he said on social media.

"The risk areas are those who live near canals. Every canal is now filled."

Chadchart urged bedridden patients depending on life-saving medical equipment to consider a temporary stay in hospital.

He also advised residents to move their cars to higher ground.

Bangkok's public transport authority offered free access to MRT train "park and ride" carparks to store their vehicles, until October 2.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned of low pressure across eastern, northeastern and central Thailand until Sunday, saying there was a risk of flash floods, forest runoff, mudslides, and river overflow.

AFP

Bangkokflood disastercity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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