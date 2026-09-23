logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Cambodia no 'safe haven' for scams, prime minister tells anti-fraud summit

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives ahead of the opening an international conference on combating online scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives ahead of the opening an international conference on combating online scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn

Cambodia’s prime minister said the country would not be a haven for transnational scam syndicates as he opened a global conference on cyberfraud on Wednesday, where the government is keen to showcase its crackdown on the multibillion-dollar scam industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Cambodia will never be a safe haven for online scams," Prime Minister Hun Manet said in an opening speech in Phnom Penh, where delegates from more than a dozen countries, including the United States and China, have gathered.

"Cambodia will not allow criminal syndicates to undermine our country's progress and the livelihood of over 17 million Cambodian people," he said, adding that the country supportedmore international cooperation including real-time intelligence sharing.

Cambodian authorities say they have eradicated industrial-scale scam compounds, a claim met with skepticism by some analysts who say raids have left high level figures unscathed.

The conference represents a "growing openness to cooperate", said Delphine Schantz, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“But it is clear that more can and needs to be done, both at national levels, and in terms of international cooperation,” she said, calling for a joint understanding of key trends and coherent regulatory frameworks including investment in digital evidence collection.

The country, along with other Southeast Asian nations, emerged in recent years as a hub for the transnational cyberscam industry, with mostly Chinese-led criminal gangs operating compounds where trafficking victims are detained and coerced into carrying out romance scams, police-impersonation fraud and other schemes.

On Monday and Tuesday, reporters toured sprawling centres shuttered by the government – one housing as many as 20,000 workers. They also viewed materials seized by police, including fake FBI and Chinese police badges used in impersonation schemes.

Under pressure from countries including the US, which estimates that Americans lost more than $10 billion to scammers operating in the region in 2024 alone, Cambodia says it has raided hundreds of compounds and deported hundreds of thousands of people over the past year.

But analysts and opposition figures say the raids have left politically connected figures who allegedly protected the networks untouched, while criminal groups have adapted by breaking into smaller units and moving operations overseas.

The credibility of the crackdown “will depend on whether the Cambodian state is willing to investigate all credible allegations, regardless of wealth, influence or official position," Mu Sochua, an exiled opposition politician, said in a statement.

Reuters

Cambodiascamsprime ministeranti-fraudsummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by SUY SE / AFP An aerial view shows a closed cyber scam centre compound in Cambodia's Prey Veng province on September 21, 2026.
Cambodia showcases scams crackdown with global conference
WORLD
21 hours ago
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
21 hours ago
Members of a U.S. military honor guard roll up a Chinese flag after rehearsing for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Key issues for this week's Trump-Xi summit in Washington
CHINA
22-09-2026 10:51 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
22-09-2026 10:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
Members of a U.S. military honor guard walk with a Chinese flag and U.S. flag after rehearsing for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
What commodity markets can expect from the Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
18-09-2026 10:50 HKT
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI looms large ahead of Xi, Trump summit
CHINA
17-09-2026 12:17 HKT
Lawyer Lee Tae-kyung shows a printout of screenshots from what he describes as a fake trading platform created by scammers behind an online stock-tipping chatroom during an interview with Reuters at a lawyer's office in Seoul, South Korea, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Korean retail investors lost $250 million from scams during stock swing
WORLD
16-09-2026 10:23 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
China's Xi lands in Delhi for BRICS summit and talks with Modi
CHINA
12-09-2026 15:13 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
South Korea's Lee to host Central Asia summit in Seoul next week
WORLD
11-09-2026 16:39 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
15 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.