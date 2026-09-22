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WORLD

US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit

WORLD
3 hours ago
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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo

The US on Monday reiterated its commitment to the defense of key Asian allies Japan and South Korea, and the three nations expressed support for Taiwan ahead of a summit this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

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Analysts say the US allies are anxious that Trump may offer concessions to Xi including over Taiwan and trade in return for an economic win with Beijing when he hosts Xi at the White House in Washington on Thursday.

Officials say both Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are keen to see the US president during the UN General Assembly in New York, where all three are scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in New York on Monday. They issued a joint statement vowing, in apparent reference to China, to stand firm "against economic coercion and non-market policies and practices" and "arbitrary export restrictions that disrupt supply chains."

They also welcomed the launch of a new trilateral consultation mechanism on economic security, part of broader efforts to strengthen supply chains and cooperation on critical technologies.

'IRONCLAD COMMITMENTS'

The statement said the US "reiterated its ironclad commitments to the defense of Japan and the ROK, backed by America’s unmatched military strength, including its nuclear capabilities, and reaffirmed its extended deterrence commitments to Japan and the ROK," using the initials for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

The statement said the ministers emphasized their commitment to robust security cooperation and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It also "expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations."

Taiwan's government welcomed the comments.

In a statement, its foreign ministry said the renewed joint public support for maintaining peace and stability shows that security in the strait has become a "strong consensus of the international community."

Referring to North Korea, the ministers "reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" and called on it to resume dialogue.

In addition to concerns about Taiwan, a democratically governed island China claims as its own, analysts said allies will be scrutinizing any trade announcements from the Trump-Xi summit for their impact on competitiveness relative to China. Even a modest reduction in trade barriers for Beijing could erode their positions.

Takaichi angered Beijing last year by saying Tokyo could be drawn into a conflict over Taiwan, and Seoul and Washington have been negotiating details of South Korea's $350 billion investment package in the US under a trade deal struck by the allies last year.

On Monday, a South Korean opposition lawmaker called for parliamentary scrutiny of the investment package, warning that negotiations over energy projects could leave South Korea carrying disproportionate financial risks.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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