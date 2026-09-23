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CHINA

China sets guidelines for fentanyl-related crimes prior to Trump-Xi summit

CHINA
3 hours ago
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Members of a U.S. military honor guard rehearse an arrival ceremony with a Chinese flag and U.S. flag ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of a U.S. military honor guard rehearse an arrival ceremony with a Chinese flag and U.S. flag ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

China has issued a set of guidelines for handling criminal cases involving fentanyl-related substances to ensure proper law enforcement, according to its judicial and public security authorities.

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The guidelines come a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington for their second summit this year.

The Trump ​administration has repeatedly urged Beijing to do more ⁠to stem the flow of precursor chemicals for ​synthesising the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.

The guidelines aim to clarify the quantitative criteria for conviction and sentencing, and divides the substances into medicinal and non-pharmaceutical categories, a joint statement by China's Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuratorate and Ministry of Public Security showed.

Authorities will investigate acts of smuggling, trafficking, transportation, manufacturing, and illegal possession as well as the use of the Internet to commit related crimes.

China on Tuesday also added two chemicals to its export control list ​for drug precursor chemicals, requiring permits for exports ‌to the US, Mexico and Canada.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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