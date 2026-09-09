logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state dinner at the Elysee Palace during a state visit to France, in Paris, France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state dinner at the Elysee Palace during a state visit to France, in Paris, France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed cooperation on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a summit in Paris on Tuesday, but the talks did not concern troop deployment, Seoul's presidential office said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee, who is on a state visit to France, said at a joint press conference that he had discussed the Strait of Hormuz with Macron as part of wider talks on international security issues.

"South Korea and France agreed to continue close coordination so that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the stability of global supply chains can be restored swiftly," Lee said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy transit route for South Korea, which relied on the waterway for 61% of its crude oil imports and 54% of its naphtha imports last year.

In a briefing after the summit, South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said discussions focused on how South Korea could contribute to international maritime security efforts in the strait rather than on troop deployment.

"We are still in the review stage," Wi said, regarding Seoul's contribution options. "No decision has been made."

Wi said Iran had sought explanations through diplomatic channels following media reports about a possible South Korean role in Hormuz security efforts.

He dismissed suggestions that Seoul's review of Hormuz contribution options was linked to U.S. investment discussions.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had sent an inspection team to the United Arab Emirates to assess security conditions in the region, stressing that the mission was intended to gather information and did not presuppose a troop deployment.

Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday that the team was examining conditions for potential P-8 maritime patrol aircraft operations at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, although the defence ministry said it could not confirm matters related to force deployment and operations.

Any military deployment would require approval by South Korea's parliament. South Korean media have reported that the issue could be discussed at a National Security Council meeting on September 17, although Wi said no specific course of action had been decided.

The presidential office separately denied reports that the U.S. had set a deadline for Seoul to dispatch assets to Hormuz.

Seoul said last week it was reviewing various options, including military measures, to contribute to freedom of navigation in Hormuz, while denying reports a deployment decision had already been made.

The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in August to scale back U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, which he said was partly because South Korea had declined to assist Washington in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned this week that any South Korean military participation in operations in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz would be regarded as support for U.S. "aggression" and would carry serious consequences.

Reuters

South KoreaHormuztalksFrancecontributionoptionstroop deployment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Iranian crude oil carrier identified as M/T Riesco sinks after being struck, which U.S. Central Command says it targeted after attempted Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the past two days, at a location given as the Gulf of Oman, in this still image taken from video released September 8, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
WORLD
44 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea says monitoring North Korea border incursions, maintains readiness
WORLD
1 hour ago
South Korea's Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Kim Sung-hwan checks data of the Han River Flood Control Office's flood forecasting system after an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's power demand set to soar on AI boom as nation weighs expanding nuclear energy
WORLD
23 hours ago
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korea pension fund suspends FX hedging as won hits two-year high, source says
FINANCE
07-09-2026 14:30 HKT
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say
WORLD
04-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
South Korea reviewing military options for Hormuz, no decision made, official says
WORLD
04-09-2026 14:49 HKT
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China urges France to 'halt' fast-fashion law, warns of countermeasures
CHINA
03-09-2026 18:02 HKT
A South Korean war veteran holds the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea to open Sejong presidential office by 2029, move 350 institutions from Seoul
WORLD
03-09-2026 13:48 HKT
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
South Korea utility proposes Samsung pays US$15 billion in advance for power, paper says
INNOVATION
03-09-2026 10:38 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee calls for conditions to resume US-North Korea dialogue
WORLD
02-09-2026 16:57 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
9 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.