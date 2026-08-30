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CHINA

Xi says China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation entering 'golden period' of rapid development

CHINA
49 mins ago
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Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov (C-R) welcomes China’s President Xi Jinping (C-L) upon his arrival in Bishkek, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. (AFP)
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov (C-R) welcomes China’s President Xi Jinping (C-L) upon his arrival in Bishkek, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. (AFP)

The China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation has ushered in a "golden period" of rapid development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday as he landed here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026 and a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

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Upon arrival, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his wife welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the Manas International Airport.

In a written speech, Xi extended sincere greetings and best wishes to Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Noting that China and Kyrgyzstan share a time-honored traditional friendship, Xi said that the majestic Tianshan Mountains stands as witnesses to the millennia of friendly exchanges between their peoples.

Over the 34 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the China-Kyrgyzstan relationship has withstood the test of a changing international landscape, maintained sound and stable development throughout, and reached the high level of a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

In recent years, bilateral trade volume and people-to-people exchanges have reached new highs, Xi said, noting that major projects including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway have been successfully implemented, and the tangible results of mutually beneficial cooperation have broadly benefited the two peoples.

Xi said that during the visit he will have in-depth exchanges of views with Japarov on China-Kyrgyzstan relations, cooperation in various fields between the two countries, and international and regional issues of common concern, and draw a new blueprint for building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

"I look forward to attending the SCO Bishkek Summit, working with all parties to revisit the 25-year development experience of the SCO, jointly discuss cooperation plans, create the future of the organization, and promote the continuous new development of the organization," Xi said.

(Xinhua)

    KyrgyzstanChinaXi JinpingShanghai Cooperation OrganizationSCO

    𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

     

     

     

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